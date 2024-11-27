Injured Vikings LB Ivan Pace Jr. will be back this season, KOC says
Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who went on injured reserve with a hamstring issue this week, will return this season, head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Wednesday.
"Really, really bummed out, but he will be back," O'Connell said. The Vikings' hope is that Pace will only have to miss the minimum four games on short-term IR, which would allow him to play in Week 17 against the Packers and Week 18 against the Lions, as well as the playoffs.
The loss of Pace is a tough one for the Vikings. The second-year LB had started nine games this season, recording 59 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, and a fumble return touchdown. He's been one of the best blitzing linebackers in the league with 15 pressures and an 83.2 pass rush grade on 62 such snaps, per PFF.
To help make up for his absence, the Vikings signed former Commanders first-round pick Jamin Davis off the Packers' practice squad. He's a big-time athlete with 36 career starts under his belt. He's struggled in coverage as a full-time starting LB, but he might very well be capable of replicating some of Pace's production as a blitzer. Davis, who turns 26 in a couple weeks, has 7 career sacks and 28 pressures. His size (6'3", 234) and explosiveness can help the Vikings.
O'Connell is disappointed to lose Pace for at least four games but is excited about adding Davis to the mix.
"Unfortunate," he said. "Playing at such a high level, that's gonna be something we've gotta overcome. Bringing in Jamin, having a player like that available, another great example of acquiring talent in a situation similar to what we were in at the left tackle spot and bringing in Cam (Robinson).
"I feel really good about adding Jamin and his impact on that room, but at the same time, Ivan Pace, just with his play style, there's always plays to show the team of what it looks like to play the game the right way, and Ivan Pace is normally a factor on a lot of those plays. We're gonna have to really try to overcome the loss of that physicality, explosiveness, tackling, what he did when (Blake Cashman) was out from a standpoint of taking on a communication role."
The Vikings will need others to step up in Pace's absence over the next four weeks against the Cardinals, Falcons, Bears, and Seahawks. Cashman will continue to be their No. 1 linebacker, with veteran Kamu Grugier-Hill likely sliding into the No. 2 role and Davis mixing in for pass-rush situations.