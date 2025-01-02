Insider says it is 'hard to see' Cam Bynum back with Vikings in 2025
Could Cam Bynum have played his final game as a Viking at U.S. Bank Stadium? With free agency pending for the 26-year-old safety, and an unclear path in the playoffs, it's possible Bynum suited up for the last time as part of the home team in Minnesota.
"Of all their premier free agents, the one that continues for me, like it's hard to see him back, is Cam Bynum," KSTP's Darren Wolfson said Thursday on the Mackey & Judd Show when discussing the futures of Vikings free agents.
Bynum is in the final year of his rookie deal he signed after being taken in the fourth round of the 2021 draft by Minnesota. With still one game left to play in the regular season, Bynum has set or equaled career marks for interceptions (3) and fumbles recovered (2) in a season. He's also third on the team with 89 tackles this season, second most of his career.
While Bynum has developed into a star playmaker on the Vikings' takeaway happy defense, the team's safety position is perhaps the deepest on the team. There was reported mutual interest in a deal during preseason, but other factors have complicated matters for the Vikings' offseason planning.
Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold is in the midst of a career year himself, which has led to increased speculation the team could look to retain his services next season. Signing Darnold to a big-money deal would eat up a significant portion of the Vikings' projected $76 million in cap space this spring. With an already deep safety room, the Vikings could decide to let Bynum walk in free agency.
"Now, hey, there were some talks before training camp, so clearly mutual interest. But I just think Cam is good enough to get paid enough. I don't have enough proof that this front office is willing to invest heavy money in the safety position," Wolfson said.