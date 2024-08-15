Is a 2024 return still possible for J.J. McCarthy?
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Wednesday announced that rookie QB J.J. McCarthy will miss the season after having successful surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Despite O'Connell's words of McCarthy missing the entirety of his rookie season, the Vikings have yet to place him on season-ending injured reserve. That has left open the door, for some, to speculate a possible return late in the season.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio wrote about the possibility Thursday, pointing out that if Minnesota waits to place McCarthy on IR after the 53-man roster is set, he could still return later in the season. However, if Minnesota goes ahead and makes the decision to place him on IR before the Aug. 27 roster deadline, then McCarthy's rookie campaign is officially over.
KSTP's Darren Wolfson also brought up the idea Thursday on SKOR North's Mackey and Judd show, pointing out that former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson made an in-season return from a similar meniscus surgery in 2016.
In his final season with the Vikings, Peterson tore the meniscus in his right knee in the team's Week 2 17-14 win over the Packers. Peterson was placed on injured reserve and missed 11 games before returning in a Week 15 loss to the Colts, rushing for 22 yards on six attempts.
Now, comparing anybody to Adrian Peterson's mythical rehab ability is placing a heavy burden on that player. After all, Peterson did rush for over 2,000 yards the season after tearing his ACL and MCL.
"Now I'm not suggesting J.J. McCarthy is going to play Week 17 or Week 18, but let's just wait and see," Wolfson said.
The Vikings also may also look to put this idea to bed sooner than later after seeing what the Jets went through last season with Aaron Rodgers. The Jets were the center of rampant speculation throughout the season that Rodgers could potentially make a return late in the season after tearing his Achilles in Week 1. Rodgers' weekly interviews on The Pat McAfee Show, in which he never fully ruled out a potential return, strung along Jets fans and NFL insiders all season long. The team eventually made the decision that Rodgers wouldn't play again last season, only after being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15.
A return this season would appear to be quite the stretch and unwise for the long-term health of the guy O'Connell dubbed the "franchise quarterback." But we'll just have to wait and see what happens...