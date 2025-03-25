Inside The Vikings

How to watch 7 current, numerous former Vikings in the NFLPA golf scramble

  • Live coverage from Mexico will be televised on Golf Channel.
  • QB J.J. McCarthy is among the 7 current Vikings who will be golfing.

J.J. McCarthy during Vikings offseason programs.
J.J. McCarthy during Vikings offseason programs. / Image courtesy of the Minnesota Vikings
The NFLPA Classic golf tournament will be played this week at El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and there will be quite a few Minnesota Vikings swinging the sticks.

The scramble will feature 18 foursomes. Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, safety Harrison Smith, center Ryan Kelly, right tackle Brian O'Neill, tight end T.J. Hockenson, quarterback Brett Rypien and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel are all playing in the event.

A bunch of former Vikings are also golfing, including center Garrett Bradbury, who was released this month and signed by the Patriots.

Kelly, who signed a two-year deal with the Vikings earlier this month, is on a team consisting of four offensive linemen captained by Browns guard Joel Bitonio.

Smith is the captain of a foursome with McCarthy and ex-Vikings Adam Thielen and Case Keenum.

Vikings backup quarterback Bret Rypien is on a team with his former Broncos teammates Von Miller, Brandon McManus and Courtland Sutton.

O'Neill, the Vikings' longtime starting right tackle, is in a foursome captained by Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. Also in the group are Bradbury and Lions cornerback Avonte Maddox.

Hockenson is the captain of a group that includes Vikings Pro Bowl edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel, along with Chiefs tight end Robert Tonyan, who played for the Vikings last season, and 49ers wide receiver Trent Taylor.

Live coverage of the NFLPA Classic will be televised on Golf Channel Tuesday and Wednesday, March 25-26, from 5-7 p.m. CT.

