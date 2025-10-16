Isaiah Rodgers fires back at reporter's claim before facing the Eagles
Isaiah Rodgers is setting the record straight on his history with the Philadelphia Eagles just days before he faces his former team with the Minnesota Vikings.
"Don't believe the media," Rodgers said, responding to a claim that the Eagles prioritized bringing him back but may have never been given a chance to match the two-year, $15 million deal he signed with the Vikings.
The claim came from Eagles On SI's Ed Kracz.
"It's unclear whether Rodgers’ representation ever gave the Eagles a chance to match the offer, but it's likely the Eagles would have at least matched since $7.5 million per year for two years wasn't an exorbitant amount even in an offseason where the organization preached fiscal sanity," Kracz wrote.
"What is clear is that, instead of returning, he took the Super Bowl ring he won during his time in Philly and split. Never mind that the Eagles took a chance on him just days after the NFL suspended him for violating its gambling policy and stuck by him while serving his one-year suspension."
Bitterness aside, it's obvious that the Eagles would like to have retained Rodgers. Not only did Rodgers have one of the greatest defensive performances in NFL history when he forced two fumbles, returning one for a touchdown, and had a pick-six in Minnesota's Week 3 destruction of the Bengals, but Philadelphia's secondary has struggled without Rodgers and Darius Slay, who also left as a free agent.
Philly's secondary in trouble this week?
Philly could be in trouble Sunday if star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell doesn't suit up. Mitchell suffered a hamstring injury in the Eagles' loss to the Giants last Thursday, and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said this week that Mitchell's status is unknown.
Mitchell was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.
Despite some recent struggles and Mitchell's status being uncertain, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell had high praise for Philly's secondary, which includes healthy cornerbacks Adoree Jackson and Cooper DeJean.
"They've got some really talented guys on their front, really good linebackers, and I really like their young secondary. They've got a really good mixture of instincts and ball skills, and then just flat out good football players," O'Connell said Wednesday.
All of that aside, Sunday will be a chance for Rodgers to make a statement against his former team. The pressure will be on, however, because he'll be covering AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, two high-end receivers who have yet to explode the way they routinely did last season.