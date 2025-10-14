Eagles Wanted Free Agent Cornerback To Return, And He'd Look Good Right Now
PHILADELPHIA - Back in late June, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers said he had Oct. 19 circled on his calendar. That date is almost here, and it’s when his former team, the Eagles, will travel to the home of his new team, the Minnesota Vikings, for a Week 7 matchup.
Rodgers said a lot of things about his time with the Eagles, a time that ended before the Eagles would have liked. Through various conversations, it’s been learned that the Eagles prioritized not only bringing back linebacker Zack Baun, but Rodgers, too.
They got one of two done, but couldn't reel in Rodgers. On Monday, two days before the start of free agency, it was leaked that Rodgers had agreed to a contract with the Vikings. A two-year, $15 million deal was announced on March 13.
It's unclear if Rodgers’ representation ever gave the Eagles a chance to match the offer. What is clear is that, instead of returning, he took the Super Bowl ring he won during his time in Philly and split. Never mind that the Eagles took a chance on him just days after the NFL suspended him for violating its gambling policy and stuck by him while serving his one-year suspension.
Rodgers: Nothing But Love Between Him And Eagles
Rodgers talked about it in late June, when he showed up at DeVonta Smith’s celebrity softball game in Allentown. He said the process was smooth and knew the Eagles wanted him back.
“It was hard,” said Rodgers, “but things happen in this business. You never know. It was a smooth process, but at the end of the day you have to do what’s best for your family.”
Rodgers said there was still plenty of love between him and Eagles front office and ownership. The Eagles may have a different perspective on that, however, especially with a secondary that is struggling after letting Rodgers and Darius Slay leave in free agency.
Quinyon Mitchell suffered a hamstring in the first half of Thursday night’s game in New York, and his return for Sunday’s game against the Vikings, per defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on Tuesday, “remains to be seen.”
That means the Eagles would be looking starting Adoree Jackson and Kelee Ringo, two players who struggled in the 34-17 blowout loss to the Giants.
“We've got to settle in and find somebody out there that we can rely on,” said Fangio. “I think we have the guys that can do that, we just got to get them playing better.”
Rodgers probably would have been a starter opposite Mitchell from the start of the season, and it would certainly be helpful to have now with Mitchell’s status unknown. He’s played well for the Vikings and was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after Week 3 for becoming the first player in league history to record an interception for a touchdowns, force a fumble and return that for a touchdown, and force a second fumble in the same game.
The Eagles will see him a lot on Sunday. He has played 93 percent of the Vikings’ snaps and has made 19 tackles to go along with what he did in Week 3.
