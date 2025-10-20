Isaiah Rodgers shares screenshots of racist, hateful messages after loss to Eagles
Hateful messages piled up in the Instagram inbox of cornerback Isaiah Rodgers while he faced the Eagles for the first time since leaving Philadelphia to play for the Minnesota Vikings.
After the Eagles defeated Minnesota 28-22 in a game that the Vikings couldn't get out of their own way, Rodgers shared screenshots of some of the nasty messages he received. Among them were racial epithets, strewn within derogatory insults describing him as a "waste of air" and "worse than hitler."
After Rodgers took a screenshot of the vile comments and sent them back to the antagonist, the unidentified keyboard warrior replied with an apology and said "i know what i did was wrong and i should of never done that."
Rodgers outed them anyway in an Instagram story, adding the caption, "Keep that same energy."
We're not going to post the screenshots Rodgers shared, but you can find them on his Instagram story.
Rodgers and the Vikings allowed Jalen Hurts to pass for 326 yards and three touchdowns, including a 79-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith, who beat Rodgers down the middle of the field for the longest touchdown of his career.
What happened on the play?
"Bad leverage for one," Rodgers said, taking accountability. "Shouldn't have even turned. Despite that, I still gotta make those type of tackles. Should've never let him get behind me. I could go on and on for how that play happened, but I gotta respond."
"I put it on me. I put the whole team on my back. I just gotta make those plays," Rodgers said. "I came here for a reason and those type of plays I know I can make, so I put it on me."
Even if Rodgers is graded poorly for his performance against Philadelphia, he's been one of Minnesota's best defensive players this season. His game against the Bengals in Week 3 was one of the greatest in NFL history as he returned an interception for a touchdown and forced two fumbles, one of which he picked up and returned for another touchdown.
"Hey, it all depends on how we respond on Thursday night," Rodgers said. "I feel like this is one of those games you gotta put to bed and you can't dwell on it. Turn the page."
The Vikings need to move on from the Eagles game and prepare for Thursday night's primetime matchup with the Chargers in Los Angeles.