Ivan Pace Jr. says he'll be wearing green dot for Vikings this year
When veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks missed four games due to a leg injury last season, the Vikings turned to undrafted rookie Ivan Pace Jr. as their green dot player on defense. The player with the green dot on their helmet is the one who has a headset that allows them to receive the play calls from defensive coordinator Brian Flores and relay them to their teammates. Eric Kendricks handled those duties for many years under Mike Zimmer.
It said a lot about the Vikings' trust in Pace that he earned those responsibilities in Hicks' absence last year. Now that Hicks is gone — he signed with the Browns this offseason — Pace could be in line to be the full-time replacement in the green dot role.
"I believe so," Pace said when Kay Adams asked him if he's going to hold that role this year. "We lost Hicks. When he went down last year, I took over and they gave me that trust that they had. I believe now that he's gone, I'm gonna definitely wear the green dot this coming season."
Pace was a revelation for the Vikings as an undrafted rookie last season. The former Cincinnati star had 102 tackles and a 77.1 PFF grade that was tied for the 15th-best mark among 57 linebackers who played at least 600 snaps in 2023. Pace played in all 17 games, starting 11 of them, and earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors in the Vikings' Week 14 shutout victory over the Raiders. The 5'10" LB is a natural playmaker with a ton of tenacity to his game.
It's not totally clear if Pace has been told by Vikings coaches that he'll be wearing the green dot this year or if he just expects to fill to that role. Blake Cashman, who was signed to a three-year, $22.5 million deal this offseason to replace Hicks, is another potential candidate. The Minnesota native and former Gophers standout started 13 games for the Texans last season in a breakout campaign.
Pace's unwavering belief in himself helped him go from undrafted player to emerging star last season. Asked by Adams to name his top three linebackers in the NFL, he went with himself, Fred Warner, and Roquan Smith.
"I know I got that dog in me," Pace said. "I was undrafted, people didn't want to take a chance on me, and I just know what talent I got. I know I'm gonna be one of the greatest linebackers in this next year, next couple years coming. I was top 20 'backers this year, so I'm tryna be up in the top three."
Pace is switching from No. 40 to his college number 0 this season.
