J.J. McCarthy not among 51 participants at Vikings rookie minicamp
The list includes draft picks, UDFAs, tryout players, and a few second-year guys.
In this story:
The Vikings' three-day rookie minicamp got underway on Friday afternoon at TCO Performance Center. 51 players were in attendance, comprised of draft picks, undrafted rookies, tryout players, and a handful of returning second-year players who didn't see the field as rookies. One player notably not among that last group is J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota's QB1. Despite theoretically being eligible, he's already had one rookie camp and will get the weekend off with the rest of his veteran teammates.
Here's the full list of 51 players.
Draft picks (5)
- Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
- Tai Felton, WR, Maryland
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia
- Kobe King, LB, Penn State
- Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pitt
UDFAs (20)
- Max Brosmer, QB, Minnesota
- Tre Stewart, RB, Jacksonville State
- Silas Bolden, WR, Texas
- Robert Lewis, WR, Auburn
- Dontae Fleming, WR, Tulane
- Myles Price, WR, Indiana
- Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina
- Ben Yurosek, TE, Georgia
- Logan Brown, OL, Kansas
- Joe Huber, OL, Wisconsin
- Zeke Correll, OL, N.C. State
- Tyler Batty, OLB, BYU
- Chaz Chambliss, OLB, Georgia
- Austin Keys, LB, Auburn
- Dorian Mausi, LB, Auburn
- Keenan Garber, CB, Kansas State
- Zemaiah Vaughn, CB, Utah
- Mishael Powell, S, Miami
- Alex Williams, DL, Middle Tennessee State
- Oscar Chapman, P, Auburn
Tryout players (20)
- Zach Zebrowski, QB, Central Missouri
- Hope Adebayo, RB, St. Thomas
- Jarod Epperson, RB, Augustana
- Robert McMinn, WR, Alabama State
- Montigo Moss, WR, Maine
- Elijah Ellis, OL, Marshall
- Anthony Campbell, DL, Miami
- Nathan Kapongo, DL, Akron
- Quantez Mansfield, DL, N.C. Central
- Elijah Williams, DL, Morgan State
- Chico Bennett Jr., OLB, Virginia
- Brody Grebe, OLB, Montana State
- Matt Harmon, OLB, Kent State
- Trashawn Adams, S, Stephen F. Austin
- Paul Lewis III, S, Akron
- Tommi Hill, CB, Nebraska
- Robert Jones III, CB, Howard
- Javerius McGuinn, CB, Missouri Western
- Mitch Jeter, K, Notre Dame
- Austin Riggs, LS, Rutgers
Already on roster (6)
- Zavier Scott, RB, Maine
- Jeshaun Jones, WR, Maryland
- Marcellus Johnson, OL, Missouri
- Max Tooley, LB, BYU
- Bubba Bolden, S, Miami
- Reddy Steward, CB, Troy
Recommended articles
Published