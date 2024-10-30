Jaguars ate $7 million to facilitate Cam Robinson trade with Vikings
The Jacksonville Jaguars are absorbing a little over $7 million of Cam Robinson's contract to facilitate the trade with the Vikings, according to ESPN's Field Yates.
What that means is Robinson's cap hit with Minnesota is less than $2.6 million for the rest of this season. They'll pay $2 million of the roughly $9 million he's still owed in base salary this year, plus just under $59K for each game he's active. If that's all ten games, it'll be a $588K roster bonus.
This move by GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah means the Vikings can absord Robinson's contract onto their books without having to move anything around. They would've been up against the salary cap if they hadn't gotten the Jaguars to eat any of Robinson's salary as dead money. To get Robinson at this cost, contract-wise, while only giving up a 2026 fourth-round pick (which will be a fifth-round pick if playing time conditions aren't met) feels like good business from Adofo-Mensah and his staff.
It also means the Vikings still have cap room to take on additional contracts via trade before next Tuesday's deadline. They arguably have needs at defensive tackle and cornerback that are worth addressing to help their pursuit of a deep playoff run this season.
Robinson will practice with the Vikings for the first time on Thursday. The assumption is that if all goes well, he'll be starting at left tackle against the Colts on Sunday night.