Jordan Hicks retires: What we'll remember about his Vikings stint
Former Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks is retiring after ten NFL seasons, he announced on Friday morning. The former third-round pick and longtime starter never made a Pro Bowl, but he had a heck of a career with four different teams.
Hicks spent his four-year rookie contract with the Eagles, where he emerged as an excellent coverage linebacker, recording seven interceptions in his first two seasons. His time in Philadelphia was promising but also impacted by injuries, including an Achilles tear in 2017 that meant he missed the Eagles' run to a Super Bowl victory.
The former Texas star might best be known for his three seasons with the Cardinals, where he signed in 2019. Hicks stayed healthy and played over 1,000 snaps every year with Arizona. In his first season in the desert, he had a career-high 150 tackles to go along with three interceptions. In 2021, he posted a career-best four sacks.
Then, in 2022, Hicks signed a two-year deal with the Vikings as part of the first free agent class of the Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O'Connell era — a class that also included Harrison Phillips and Za'Darius Smith. Hicks started every game for Minnesota in that 13-win season and was a bright spot on Ed Donatell's defense, racking up 129 tackles, three sacks, and ten passes defended.
In 2023, after agreeing to a restructured deal, Hicks fit seamlessly into Brian Flores' scheme when he was hired to take over as the defensive coordinator. In a Week 6 win over the Bears, he snagged an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown, which earned him NFC defensive player of the week honors.
The most memorable thing about Hicks' time with the Vikings was how quickly he overcame a truly scary injury that year. In Week 10 against the Saints, he took a blow to the shin and developed compartment syndrome, which can be highly dangerous — as in, he could've lost his leg — if not treated quickly. Hicks said he was in excruciating pain in the training room after it happened. Fortunately, he was rushed to the hospital for an emergency procedure.
Not only did Hicks make a full recovery from the injury, he returned to the field in Week 16 after missing the minimum four games on IR. That said a lot about his toughness and motivation.
Hicks, who spent his final season with the Browns last year, was an excellent football player and a highly-respected teammate and leader in the locker room. On the field, he was a well-rounded linebacker who could cover, defend the run, and blitz. He also helped establish the culture O'Connell has built in Minnesota. It was just a two-year run for Hicks with the Vikings, but his impact shouldn't be overlooked.