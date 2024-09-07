Jordan Love avoids the worst, but status in doubt against Vikings in Week 4
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has reportedly avoided the worst after exiting Friday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a leg injury, but his status is still uncertain for the Week 4 game against the Vikings on Sept. 29 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Love’s MRI revealed no structural damage to his ACL but instead an MCL sprain. Rapoport reported it’s between a Grade 1 or Grade 2 MCL sprain, which is expected to keep Love out for 3-4 weeks. With the Packers and Vikings set to face off in three weeks, it would take a soon as possible recovery time in order for Love to suit up against Minnesota.
Love suffered a scary-looking injury in the waning seconds of Friday night’s loss to the Eagles. With the Packers in need of a last-second touchdown, Love was nearly sacked on a broken play before dumping off a toss to Josh Jacobs, but his leg got twisted as he was hit, and he was forced to exit the game. Love did not return to attempt a last-second Hail Mary, and Malik Willis took over under center.
It didn't look good for Love, who completed 17-of-34 passes for 260 yards, two touchdowns and an interception before going down. The MCL sprain is likely a relief considering the possibilities.
Love split the season series against the Vikings in his first season as the starting quarterback of the Packers last year. The Vikings beat the Packers 24-20 on Oct. 29 in the game that Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles and lost to Love and the Packers 33-10 in an ugly New Year's Eve contest. In those two games, Love completed 48-of-71 passes for 485 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
If Love is unable to go in Week 4 against the Vikings, it'll likely be Willis under center. Willis only attempted one pass that fell incomplete against the Eagles. He's been with Green Bay for less than two weeks after trading a seventh-round pick to the Titans for him on Aug. 26. Willis is a former third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans and has played 12 total NFL games.
While Love avoided the worst, it's certainly a huge blow for the Packers to lose their franchise quarterback for the next few weeks. The Packers certainly proved their faith in Love as their guy this offseason, giving him a record-tying four-year, $220 million contract that pays him $55 million a year.