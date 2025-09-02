Justin Jefferson cracks top 10 in NFL 2025 player rankings; 5 Vikings make list
Justin Jefferson came in at No. 9 overall in the NFL Network's rankings of the top-100 players of 2025, marking his second-best ranking in five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.
Jefferson has been voted into the top 100 by his peers every year since the Vikings selected him with the 22nd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was voted No. 53 in 2021 following his rookie season; No. 17 in 2022; No. 2 in 2023; and No. 18 in 2024.
Jefferson led the Vikings last season with 103 reception for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns — all valid reasons why he's the highest ranked of five Vikings in the top 100 this year.
However, it certainly sets the stage for another friendly rivalry this season between Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase, who at No. 4 overall is the only wide receiver above Jefferson. Chase finished last season with 127 receptions for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns, leading the NFL in all three categories.
There were only two wide receivers ranked above Jefferson in his injury-shortened 2023 season: Tyreek Hill at No. 1 overall and CeeDee Lamb at No. 13.
No wide receivers ranked above Jefferson after his incredible 2022 season, and Jefferson finished his second season in the league with just three receivers ranked higher than him: Tyreek Hill at No. 15; Davante Adams at No. 7; and Cooper Kupp at No. 4.
Vikings in the 2025 top 100:
- Justin Jefferson, No. 9
- Jonathan Greenard, No. 48
- Sam Darnold, No. 72 (signed with Seahawks
- Andrew Van Ginkel, No. 88
- Aaron Jones, No. 98
Vikings in the 2024 top 100:
- Justin Jefferson, No. 18
- Danielle Hunter, No. 68 (traded to Texans)
- Kirk Cousins, No. 81 (signed with Falcons)
- Harrison Smith, No. 93
Vikings in the 2023 top 100:
- Justin Jefferson, No. 2
- Kirk Cousins, No. 42
- Za'Darius Smith, No. 84
- Dalvin Cook, No. 91
- Eric Kendricks, No. 93
- Harrison Smith, No. 97
Vikings in the 2022 top 100:
- Justin Jefferson, No. 17
- Dalvin Cook, No. 31
- Kirk Cousins, No. 99
Vikings in the 2021 top 100:
- Dalvin Cook, No. 20
- Justin Jefferson, No. 53
- Eric Kendricks, No. 70
- Adam Thielen, No. 80