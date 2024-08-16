Justin Jefferson's advice to WRs in contract situations, impressions of McCarthy and Darnold
As several prominent receivers across the NFL sit out of their team's training camps awaiting new deals, Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson has a word of advice for them: "Don't let (contract talks) distract you from what you're good at, which is playing football."
Jefferson reset the receiver market in June when he signed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Vikings. The fifth-year wideout's new deal came in a summer of significant change for the Vikings but proved, once again, why Jefferson is unlike most star receivers.
As his contract situation played out, Jefferson rarely missed practices — electing to skip voluntary workouts but take part in all mandatory activities. Whenever he was asked about the situation, he deferred to his agent and the Vikings.
Compare that to how the Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb, the 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk, and the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase are all handling their respective contract situations this offseason. Lamb has been in a bit of a twitter battle with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, while Aiyuk and Lamb are holding — not practicing but present — at their teams' training camps.
"I always played football. I didn't sit out. I didn't really get on social media and talk about the contract talks, or any of that," Jefferson told The Athletic's Dianna Russini on the latest Scoop City podcast. "I just let all the rumors be rumors, not really clarifying on anything. Just let my agent and the Vikings do all the talking. I'm not sitting there and saying what I like, what I don't like and what we should move on and do. Just keep the outside people out, worry about what you got to do on that field. Just keeping that clear head and just going out there and balling."
Jefferson said it "feels great" to reset the receiver market but he's glad it's over with because he doesn't "have to answer any more questions about it."
The star receiver's contract was just one of a number of big ticket items for the Vikings front office this offseason. Elsewhere on the offense, Minnesota moved on from Kirk Cousins after six years, electing to bring in journeyman Sam Darnold and draft J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick to replace Cousins. However, after one preseason game, the Vikings lost McCarthy for the entirety of the season due to a meniscus injury.
"He's a sponge that wants to grab as much information as he can," Jefferson said of his experience with McCarthy. "Always asking questions on how to become that top-tier quarterback. Just trying to learn the offense as a whole. I told him coming in as a rookie, he has to have that confidence. He has to carry himself with that confidence every time he's on that field. So, it was great working with him, the time we worked with each other."
Despite the season-ending injury, all is not lost for McCarthy. Jefferson pointed out that the rookie QB will still "be in the building, around us, all year." That should provide ample learning opportunity for McCarthy as he develops and looks to take the reins in 2025.
On his impressions of Darnold so far, Jefferson said it has been "very surprising."
"This is my first time being around Sam and having him throw to me," he told Russini. "To see the balls that he throws, especially the go balls, the deep balls, it was right in the hands and it feels like a soft pillow. He's been doing a great job trying to learn and build that chemistry with the whole team."
Darnold is looking to capitalize on the best situation he's ever been in and have a career year throwing to one of the league's best receivers. Jefferson, with a new contract under his belt, is focused on one thing: "How I can get to the Super Bowl."