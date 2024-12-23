Kevin O'Connell's headset went out during Vikings' go-ahead touchdown drive
In one of the most important moments of the game, technology failed Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell.
O'Connell's headset went out while the Vikings had the ball trailing the Seattle Seahawks 24-20 with 4:21 to play. When Sam Darnold scrambled for a 9-yard gain during the drive, he had never received the play call from his head coach.
"My headset went out completely, which I thought was curious in that moment, but Sam was able to — he scrambled on the play before, so I was able to talk to him on the sideline and get that play called, and by the time the next snap was called, I had a new (battery) pack on," O'Connell said after the Vikings' 27-24 victory. "Dealing with adversity."
O'Connell's headset was functional for the final play of the drive when Darnold hit Justin Jefferson for a 39-yard touchdown pass, but that play was improvised, too. O'Connell said Jefferson adjusted on that route to go vertical, throwing his hand up Randy Moss style after getting a clean break. Darnold saw him as he stepped up into the pocket and delivered an off-balance throw to Jefferson's back shoulder, which he hauled in for the eventual game-winner.
"It doesn't get much better than that," O'Connell said.
It sure doesn't.
