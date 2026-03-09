Ryan Wright Signs With Saints, Leaving Vikings in Need of a Punter

Add punter to the Vikings' list of offseason needs.

Ryan Wright has reportedly inked a four-year, $14 million deal with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Wright's departure means Minnesota will now have to look for a new punter for the first time in four seasons.

Another big punter deal: Former Vikings punter Ryan Wright is signing a four-year, $14 million deal that includes $8 million guaranteed with the Saints, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2026

Wright was an undrafted free agent signed by Minnesota in 2022. He competed with Jordan Berry for the team's punting job during training camp as a rookie, eventually winning the battle.

During his rookie campaign, Wright averaged 47.4 yards per punt and only recorded one touchback. He placed 43.8% of his punts that year inside the 20-yard line, repeatedly pinning opposing offenses back at their own goal line.

Wright's numbers dropped off in 2023 and 2024, averaging just 28% of his punts inside the 20 and seven touchbacks in 2023, followed by five touchbacks and a 46.5 yards-per-punt average in 2024. He returned to his strong rookie form in 2025, averaging 49 yards while dropping his touchbacks to three.

The now-former Vikings punter was known for his incredibly strong leg. In the Vikings' Week 5 win over the Browns, Wright booted a punt that traveled in the air from Minnesota's own 10-yard line until it landed on Cleveland's 15 before it was downed at the Browns' 2-yard line. In 2022 against the Dolphins, Wright unleashed a 73-yard punt from deep inside his own end zone that was downed at the opposing 20-yard line.

Notably, Wright is the only player to hold kicks for Will Reichard, who has become one of the league's best kickers since entering the league in 2024.

Ryan Wright punted this from his own 10!



Could be one of the plays of the game if the Vikings capitalize and end up winningpic.twitter.com/z1o7AynJRo — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 5, 2025

Now with Wright gone, the Vikings will be in the market for a new punter and holder. That's a market that has become a lot more expensive than previously expected. Wright's deal was the second big-money punter deal to come across the news feeds on Monday, after the Giants inked former Ravens punter Jordan Stout to a three-year, $12.3 million contract.

If the Vikings are going to dive into the free agent market, Buffalo's Mitch Wishnowsky and Kansas City's Matt Araiza are two of the top names remaining on the market, though they may come with significant costs now. With the Vikings signing a cornerback on Monday and being relatively tight on cap space, spending big on a free agent punter is likely not at the top of the front office's needs.

Looking at punter prospects, ESPN's Mel Kiper has Georgia's Brett Thorson at the top of his Kickers and Punters big board. Michigan State's Ryan Eckley is listed as Kiper's No. 2 K/P prospect, with Western Michigan's Cole Maynard (No. 6), Syracuse's Jack Stonehouse (No. 8), and Florida's Tommy Doman (No. 10) rounding out Kiper's top 10 kickers and punters.