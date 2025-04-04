Kevin O'Connell on 2025 Vikings offense: 'I want to run the football'
Efficiency in the running game has been an elusive pursuit for Kevin O'Connell in the first three years of his tenure as the Vikings' head coach. Minnesota has ranked 29th, 25th, and 22nd in expected points added (EPA) per rush in those three seasons, showing slight improvement year over year but still finishing far from where O'Connell would like.
In those first two seasons, the Vikings largely abandoned the run, finishing third in the NFL in passing percentage both times (around 63-65 percent). Last year, with Aaron Jones on board, they made more of a commitment to running the ball, dropping to 15th in pass percentage at 57.4.
Expect that commitment to increase in 2025. Many of the Vikings' moves this offseason have been those of a team that wants to run the football. They brought in Ryan Kelly and Will Fries as upgrades on the interior of the offensive line, then went out and traded for Jordan Mason to complement Jones in their backfield.
If that wasn't enough indication, O'Connell has also publicly said that he wants the run game to be a significant priority this season.
"I think the things we've done in free agency, from a standpoint of the interior offensive and defensive lines, couple that with Aaron Jones being back and then acquiring a player like Jordan Mason, I think a physicality that I want to play with," he told ESPN's Kevin Clark on This is Football when asked what will be different about this year's Vikings.
"We've thrown the ball at a pretty world-class effective clip for three years with Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold last year. I want to run the football, I want to get back to the truest nature of where the foundation of this offense was, which is running the football, marrying the run and the pass, generating explosives that way, and trying to be an effective early-down offense that can sustain for 17-plus weeks."
It makes sense, especially when you consider that the Vikings are going to be breaking in a 22-year-old quarterback who benefited from a strong running game throughout his Michigan career. The more effective they can be in that phase, particularly on early downs, the easier life will be for J.J. McCarthy.
The Vikings should have the offensive line to generate an effective run game, even if Kelly — who was brought in largely for pass protection reasons — isn't the same caliber of run-blocker as Garrett Bradbury. The scheme will matter. But a big priority for the Vikings was in the backfield, where they wanted to ensure they brought back Jones while adding a starting-caliber player who could reduce the 30-year-old's workload.
Last season, Jones handled a career-high 306 touches across 17 games, recording 1,546 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns. He had a very good season. But his 4.5 yards per carry was a career-low mark, and he did get banged up a few times even if he never missed any games. The Vikings were very intentional this offseason about not wanting Jones to have the same kind of workhorse role in 2025.
"The big thing we learned about Aaron Jones last year is he can be an every-down back," O'Connell told reporters at the NFL's annual league meeting this week. "He was a featured part of our offense. But when he has historically had that 1A, 1B backfield structure, he can be a total game-changer every time he touches the ball. So it was always about bringing Aaron back — huge leadership role on our team, really assumed that from day one — but what are we going to pair him with?"
Essentially, the Vikings were looking for their version of Jamaal Williams or A.J. Dillon, who were the two primary "power back" complements during Jones' time with the Packers. And they landed on Mason, who impressed them mightily when he ran for 100 yards and a touchdown at U.S. Bank Stadium early this past season. Mason's advanced metrics last season were remarkable, and the Vikings view him as an ascending 26-year-old with an all-around skill set.
"There were some potential great options in the draft, there were some other options in free agency, but Jordan Mason was a guy we played against last year," O'Connell said. "Really felt him in a zone run scheme with gap complements like the Niners (run). We really felt what we were looking for was right before our very eyes. Heavy runner, slash runner, tough to tackle, gets in space and has burst and explosion to finish runs. Also a guy that probably doesn't get enough credit in his pass protection. Just every-down versatility. So we really aren't pigeon-holed into any one particular scheme, in the run or pass phase."
They also think Mason can help them in one particular area where they've really struggled, which is short-yardage situations, especially down near the goal line.
"I do think Jordan's going to bring something to the table in those short-yardage situations, those goal-line situations, goal to go, where we've really left a lot to be desired as a football team," O'Connell said. "That starts with me to make sure we improve in that area, because we certainly have improved personnel-wise."
All the pieces appear to be in place for the Vikings to jump from 22nd in EPA per rush into the top half of the league, if not higher. That'll undoubtedly be a point of emphasis throughout this entire offseason at TCO Performance Center, from OTAs until the end of training camp. O'Connell wants to have a more physical team this season, and that starts with being able to run the ball effectively.