Last time Vikings played Titans in Nashville, defense paved the way

π—ͺπ—žπŸ­πŸ­ π—¦π—°π—΅π—²π—±π˜‚π—Ήπ—² π—‘π—Όπ˜π—²

Minnesota meets Tennessee in Nashville for the first time since the 2016 season opener, a 25-16 win for the visiting Vikings who scored two defensive touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/JeEch32MyM