Lions' Arnold changes jersey number to honor ex-teammate Khyree Jackson
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is honoring his former college teammate — and late Minnesota Vikings draft pick Khyree Jackson — in a pretty cool way this season.
Arnold, who wore No. 0 in his rookie season last year, is changing his jersey number to 6 this year. That happens to be the number that Jackson wore when the two were teammates at Alabama for two seasons from 2021-22.
"Why did you change numbers? Because I wanted my brother to live through me," Arnold posted on TikTok, along with a picture of Jackson.
After two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Jackson transferred to Oregon to get more playing time and emerged as an NFL draft prospect in 2023. The Vikings selected him in the fourth round. Tragically, he passed away in a car accident last July, less than three months after signing his first NFL contract.
The Vikings honored and remembered Jackson in a variety of ways last season — and will continue to do so moving forward. That included inviting Jackson's family to a game and making them feel like part of the organization.
Arnold remained at Alabama for a third season and was the 24th overall pick in last year's draft. The two college friends were supposed to play against each other twice a season in the NFC North.
Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is changing his number from 26 to Arnold's old 0 this season.