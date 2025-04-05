Inside The Vikings

Lions' Arnold changes jersey number to honor ex-teammate Khyree Jackson

Terrion Arnold will be wearing the jersey number Jackson wore when the two were teammates at Alabama.

Will Ragatz

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Khyree Jackson (6) reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Khyree Jackson (6) reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is honoring his former college teammate — and late Minnesota Vikings draft pick Khyree Jackson — in a pretty cool way this season.

Arnold, who wore No. 0 in his rookie season last year, is changing his jersey number to 6 this year. That happens to be the number that Jackson wore when the two were teammates at Alabama for two seasons from 2021-22.

"Why did you change numbers? Because I wanted my brother to live through me," Arnold posted on TikTok, along with a picture of Jackson.

Terrion Arnold
terrionarnold on TikTok
Terrion Arnold
terrionarnold on TikTok

After two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Jackson transferred to Oregon to get more playing time and emerged as an NFL draft prospect in 2023. The Vikings selected him in the fourth round. Tragically, he passed away in a car accident last July, less than three months after signing his first NFL contract.

The Vikings honored and remembered Jackson in a variety of ways last season — and will continue to do so moving forward. That included inviting Jackson's family to a game and making them feel like part of the organization.

Arnold remained at Alabama for a third season and was the 24th overall pick in last year's draft. The two college friends were supposed to play against each other twice a season in the NFC North.

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs is changing his number from 26 to Arnold's old 0 this season.

Recommended articles

feed

Published
Will Ragatz
WILL RAGATZ

Will Ragatz is a senior writer for Vikings On SI. He is a credentialed Minnesota Vikings beat reporter, covering the team extensively at practices, games and throughout the NFL draft and free agency period. Ragatz attended Northwestern University, where he studied at the prestigious Medill School of Journalism. During his time as a student, he covered Northwestern Wildcats football and basketball for SB Nation’s Inside NU, eventually serving as co-editor-in-chief in his junior year. In the fall of 2018, Will interned in Sports Illustrated’s newsroom in New York City, where he wrote articles on Major League Baseball, college football, and college basketball for SI.com.

Home/News