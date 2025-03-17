Live updates: Aaron Rodgers-Minnesota Vikings news and rumors
- Is Aaron Rodgers simply waiting on the Vikings to make a decision?
- Tracking the latest Rodgers buzz as we begin Week 2 of NFL free agency.
The Aaron Rodgers drama has entered Week 2 of NFL free agency, and there remains a split in the national media narrative about how realistic his signing with the Minnesota Vikings is. Regardless of what happens, the Vikings still have J.J. McCarthy and appear to be in good hands heading into the 2025 season.
For some backstory: Michael Silver and Dianna Russini report that Rodgers is waiting on Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell to decide whether he's willing to approve Minnesota offering him a contract. Apparently, it's O'Connell’s call. Meanwhile, the likes of Adam Schefter, Tom Pelissero, and Ian Rapoport continue to say that Rodgers to the Vikings is unlikely.
- Mike Silver: There's a '50-50' chance Aaron Rodgers winds up in Minnesota
- Report: Aaron Rodgers is waiting on Vikings to make a decision on his future
- Insider believes Aaron Rodgers’ 'first choice' is the Vikings
- Breer calls Vikings the Aaron Rodgers 'wild card': 'They're still discussing it'
As long as the Rodgers-to-Minnesota rumor mill has a pulse, we'll be keeping tabs on it. Follow along for updates...
9:59 a.m. — AFC coach says Rodgers "is still a beast"
SI's Albert Breer talked to anonymous execs and coaches who had differing opinions on Rodgers. While one told Breer that Rodgers is "on the downside" of his career (obviously, he's 41), an AFC defensive coach told Breer that Rodgers "is still a beast."
“Mentally and arm-talent-wise, he hasn’t dropped off at all," the defensive coach told Breer. "Now, his mobility and athleticism, of course, isn’t the same as it was 10 years ago. [But] if I’m a team and I need a quarterback right now, I don’t hesitate signing him.”
9:30 a.m. — Giants waiting on Rodgers, visiting with Jameis Winston
The New York Giants have already done their due diligence by visiting with Joe Flacco and Russell Wilson, and now they're reportedly talking with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston. All the while, Rodgers remains a possibility.
9:20 a.m. — Silver maintains that decision is in Kevin O'Connell's hands
"To the Vikings' credit, they are letting him run point on this and ownership won't stand in his way," Silver said Sunday on the Just Your Opinion, Man podcast. "Everybody else is on hold because of it."
"Some people who are pretty familiar with what's going on in that building have told us it's literally 50-50 in their eyes," Silver said, citing people inside Vikings headquarters.