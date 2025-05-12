Live updates: Tracking Minnesota Vikings schedule leaks and rumors
The NFL schedule release for the 2025 season is Wednesday, but some leaks and rumors have been funneled down the social media pipelines. However, the only details we know for certain at this point are the home and road opponents.
- Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Eagles, Commanders, Falcons, Ravens, Bengals
- Road: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cowboys, Giants, Seahawks, Browns, Steelers, Chargers
Regardless, the rumors and leaks are already happening and we're here to track it all. Please note, however, that none of these have been confirmed.
Week 1: Vikings vs. NFC North rival?
"I was thinking about this, having some conversations the last couple days, (J.J. McCarthy) might get tested from the get-go," Alec Lewis said last week on his podcast. "It might be one of those three teams in this division from the very beginning, J.J. McCarthy's first game, this new-look offensive line's first game."
We'll toss this intriguing post on X into the mix for the sake of entertainment value...
Week 4: Vikings at Steelers in Dublin?
This long-rumored game seems to be happening. A Pittsburgh radio station reported recently that the game at historic Croke Park in London is happening Sept. 28. The rumor has been reported by many others as well.
Week 5: Vikings at Browns in London?
Back to back international games? It's unconfirmed, but Vikings insider Arif Hasan reported last week that he's hearing Minnesota will play in Dublin against Pittsburgh in Week 4 and then take on the Browns as the road team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in Week 5.
Week 18: Vikings vs. NFC North opponent?
This is just common sense because the last time the Vikings didn't end the regular season with a game against a division opponent was in 2009 when they whipped the Giants 44-7 under the guidance of Brett Favre at quarterback.