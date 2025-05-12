Inside The Vikings

Live updates: Tracking Minnesota Vikings schedule leaks and rumors

Will it be the Viking against an NFC North rival to open the season? International games in back-to-back weeks?

Feb 2, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Minnesota Vikings mascot Viktor during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The NFL schedule release for the 2025 season is Wednesday, but some leaks and rumors have been funneled down the social media pipelines. However, the only details we know for certain at this point are the home and road opponents.

  • Home: Bears, Lions, Packers, Eagles, Commanders, Falcons, Ravens, Bengals
  • Road: Bears, Lions, Packers, Cowboys, Giants, Seahawks, Browns, Steelers, Chargers

Regardless, the rumors and leaks are already happening and we're here to track it all. Please note, however, that none of these have been confirmed.

Week 1: Vikings vs. NFC North rival?

"I was thinking about this, having some conversations the last couple days, (J.J. McCarthy) might get tested from the get-go," Alec Lewis said last week on his podcast. "It might be one of those three teams in this division from the very beginning, J.J. McCarthy's first game, this new-look offensive line's first game."

We'll toss this intriguing post on X into the mix for the sake of entertainment value...

Week 2: TBD

Week 3: TBD

Week 4: Vikings at Steelers in Dublin?

This long-rumored game seems to be happening. A Pittsburgh radio station reported recently that the game at historic Croke Park in London is happening Sept. 28. The rumor has been reported by many others as well.

Week 5: Vikings at Browns in London?

Back to back international games? It's unconfirmed, but Vikings insider Arif Hasan reported last week that he's hearing Minnesota will play in Dublin against Pittsburgh in Week 4 and then take on the Browns as the road team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in Week 5.

Week 6: TBD

Week 7: TBD

Week 8: TBD

Week 9: TBD

Week 10: TBD

Week 11: TBD

Week 12: TBD

Week 13: TBD

Week 14: TBD

Week 15: TBD

Week 16: TBD

Week 17: TBD

Week 18: Vikings vs. NFC North opponent?

This is just common sense because the last time the Vikings didn't end the regular season with a game against a division opponent was in 2009 when they whipped the Giants 44-7 under the guidance of Brett Favre at quarterback.

JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

