Schedule leak: Vikings to open 2025 season in Chicago on Monday night
How's this for J.J. McCarthy's first career start? According to multiple leaks/rumors/reports, the Vikings will open the 2025 NFL season with a trip to Chicago to play the Bears on Monday Night Football.
That would mean McCarthy, a native of La Grange Park, IL (about 14 miles west of Soldier Field) would make his NFL regular season debut in front of all kinds of family and friends not far from his hometown. And he'd do it under the lights, with the entire country watching, against a division rival with last year's No. 1 overall pick and a highly-anticipated new head coach.
Nothing should be considered official until the schedule is released by the league on Wednesday night, but there's enough steam behind this one that it seems pretty safe to trust.
The last time the Vikings opened the season against the Bears was in 2002 at Soldier Field — a game Chicago won on a go-ahead touchdown pass with 30 seconds left. The last Vikings-Bears MNF game in Chicago was a 17-9 Minnesota win in 2021.
Assuming it happens, this would be quite the opener. You've got McCarthy's debut, the unveiling of a new-look Vikings offensive line (though perhaps without Christian Darrisaw), and the first look at Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave in the middle of the Vikings' defensive line. On the other side, it's Ben Johnson's first game as the Bears head coach and the start of what Chicago hopes is a huge second season for Caleb Williams (who also will have a brand new interior offensive line in front of him).
Playing in Chicago in early September also likely removes a potential bad-weather game from the slate.
In addition to MNF, the Vikings are rumored to play on Thursday night against the Chargers and on Sunday night against the Falcons this season, in addition to two international games and a Christmas Day home game against the Lions. We're tracking all of the leaks and rumors here throughout the day.