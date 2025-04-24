Live updates: Tracking Vikings 2025 NFL draft rumors, speculation, more
The NFL draft is here and the Minnesota Vikings could be a key chess piece in Round 1 as they may be perfectly positioned to field trade offers from teams trying to jump back into the first round for a quarterback.
We'll be tracking the rumors and speculation all day long. Keep checking back for more.
9:56 a.m. — Vikings asking around about veteran corners?
That's the word from SI's Albert Breer, who in his mock draft — he has Minnesota taking Alabama guard Tyler Booker at 24 — mentioned the Vikings "have also asked other teams on the availability of veteran corners."
Minnesota's cornerback room is currently headlined by Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers, Jeff Okudah, Mekhi Blackmon, and Dwight McGlothern. They re-signed Muprhy while adding Rodgers and Okudah in free agency. Blackmon is coming back from a torn ACL and McGlothern was an undrafted training camp standout last year.
9:44 a.m. — Browns move up to get Shedeur Sanders?
A few days ago, the odds favored Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders going in the top 10 picks of hte draft. He now appears to be falling, and that could open the door for the Vikings to be a prime trade-up spot for teams if Sanders is still on the board when Minnesota goes on the clock with the 24th pick.
In a mock draft from Sports Illustrated, that scenario plays out and the result in the mock is Cleveland trading the first pick in the second round (33rd overall) and picks 67 (third round) and 179 (sixth round) for 24 to take Sanders.
9:21 a.m. — Goessling identifies three possibilities for Vikings at 24
Ben Goessling has been covering the Vikings for a long time, and in his draft day primer for the Star Tribune he predicts the Vikings will take Georgia safety Malaki Starks with the No. 24 selection. He also named NDSU offensive lineman Gray Zabel and Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon as possiblities at 24.
8:17 a.m. — Lewis has eyes on multiple first-round options
In his mock draft for The Athletic, Alec Lewis has the Vikings taking NDSU offensive lineman Gray Zabel. In his previous mock, he had the Vikings going with Alabama guard Tyler Booker. But he also raised some interesting questions about what Minnesota will do if Michigan All-American cornerback Will Johnson is available, and "how would the Vikings react if Zabel, Booker, (Donovan Jackson), (Kelvin Banks Jr.) and a defensive tackle like Derrick Harmon weren’t available?"