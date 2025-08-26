Live updates: Vikings' latest moves, rumors on roster cutdown day
It's roster cutdown day in the NFL. By 3 p.m. central time, all 32 teams have to set an initial 53-man roster for the 2025 season. That won't be their exact roster for Week 1, as waiver claims and other transactions will continue throughout the week, but it establishes a starting point to work off of.
GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings have already been busy over the past week. They've traded away Harrison Phillips, Sam Howell, and Mekhi Blackmon, loading up on late-round draft capital in the process. They signed Carson Wentz to replace Howell. They've already made an initial wave of cuts. Adam Thielen discussions with the Panthers are ongoing.
Below, we'll be tracking all of the Vikings' reported cuts as they trickle in throughout the day, as well as any rumors or other news that could be noteworthy for Minnesota.
10:59 a.m. — Huber on the 53?
Vikings undrafted rookie guard Joe Huber is expected to land on the 53-man roster after a strong preseason, per Alec Lewis. Does that mean they keep 10 offensive lineman? If not, one of Justin Skule, Blake Brandel, Michael Jurgens, and Walter Rouse would be cut.
10:56 a.m. — Other WR options?
These are a couple other names to watch at the receiver position. Robert Woods played under Kevin O'Connell in 2021, while Mecole Hardman has punt return ability.
10:36 a.m. — First surprise of the day
The Vikings will waive OLB Gabriel Murphy if they can't trade him, according to Tom Pelissero. That's a legitimate surprise. Murphy had an excellent first preseason game and seemed to be fourth on the OLB depth chart. Instead, that'll likely be Bo Richter. Maybe rookie Tyler Batty or Chaz Chambliss makes the 53 too?
10:34 a.m. — CB room continues to thin
The Vikings are waiving cornerback Ambry Thomas, per Adam Schefter. The former 49ers third-round pick had an interception in the first preseason game. After trading Blackmon on Monday, the Vikings currently have just five corners on their roster. That's a position where they'll likely add.
10:17 a.m. — Thielen's wife weighs in
9:58 a.m. — OL cut
The Vikings are waiving Michael Gonzalez, who they claimed off waivers two weeks ago. He played every snap at left guard in the final preseason game.
9:56 a.m. — K.J. Osborn is a free agent
If the Vikings can't land Thielen, another wide receiver option who knows Kevin O'Connell's offense is now a free agent, as K.J. Osborn was released by the Commanders. As a five-year veteran, he won't be subject to waivers. The fit makes a lot of sense here.
9:43 a.m. — Valladay waived
The Vikings are waiving recently-signed RB Xazavian Valladay, who played well in the final preseason game but was always a long shot to stick around beyond that.