Mark Sanchez floats Raiders as landing spot for Vikings' Daniel Jones
The Raiders are one of the more interesting teams in the NFL's quarterback market this offseason. Since Derek Carr's depature two years ago, they've given starts to Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O'Connell, Gardner Minshew, Brian Hoyer, and Desmond Ridder. Finding an answer at the QB position is the most important upcoming task for the new Las Vegas regime led by general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll.
They could draft a quarterback, but with the No. 6 pick, there's a chance both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will be off the board before the Raiders are on the clock. Regardless, they'll want to add some sort of starting-caliber veteran option prior to the draft.
That's where a couple recent Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks could come into play. Sam Darnold, the top option on the QB market this offseason, could be a target for Carroll and the Raiders. So could Daniel Jones, the former Giants starter who finished last season on the Vikings' practice squad. That's the idea that was floated by analyst Mark Sanchez on FS1 on Monday.
"Do not sleep on Daniel Jones," Sanchez told Jason McIntyre on The Herd. "Wherever that guy goes, if he lands in the right spot, that would one of the best places for him, with that head coach. He has all the ability in the world. That kid would be dialed there. I love that possibility."
In 2012, Carroll's Seahawks signed Matt Flynn and drafted Russell Wilson in the third round, creating a three-way competition between those two and 2011 starter Tarvaris Jackson. The point there is that Carroll will want to have options this year with the Raiders, which could mean signing a quarterback and then drafting one as well.
Jones was released by the Giants last season after six years as their starter, signing with the Vikings' practice squad in late November. He spent around six weeks learning Minnesota's system, but was never active for a game. He's now a free agent. If Darnold departs this offseason, Jones could be someone the Vikings target as a veteran to pair with J.J. McCarthy.
