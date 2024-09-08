Matthew Coller: J.J. McCarthy is going to make the most of 2024
EAGAN — When J.J. McCarthy woke up from meniscus surgery to discover that he was going to be out for the entire season, he used some words that can’t be published on a family-friendly website. But even in the most frustrating circumstances, the Minnesota Vikings’ rookie quarterback focusing on the silver linings.
“You take everything that life throws at you and you find the positives in it good or bad,” McCarthy said. “I feel like I've been able to gain deeper connections with my teammates and really take a step back and learn the offense in a more relaxed kind of state of mind.”
McCarthy’s right leg, with a large brace on it, dangled off a chair as he spoke with Twin Cities reporters on Wednesday about his recovery from tearing his meniscus in his preseason debut over the Las Vegas Raiders. He laid out his plan to put himself in the best possible position by the start of 2025 despite being in recovery mode for the majority of this season. That starts with getting a grasp of the day-to-day process of the regular season in the NFL for quarterbacks.
“The biggest learning process is my routine throughout the week,” McCarthy said. “Let me solidify what it's like to go through the week with the benefit of not having to perform on Sunday. By the time I do play next year, I'll be ready and it won't be like it's my first game. I'm just focusing on chunking things together, whether it's the third down list, defensive strategies in the red zone. It could be any sort of situation and building a plan that helps me retain the information.”
The Vikings have strapped a camera to Sam Darnold’s helmet during practice so McCarthy can watch from the viewpoint of the veteran quarterback. He will be able to hear the call and put himself in Darnold’s shoes in order to get mental reps. Head coach Kevin O’Connell will also meet with him on a weekly basis to help him better understand the thought process behind the offense.
“We met yesterday for 45 minutes or so before practice and J.J. had some of those questions, ‘Hey, I heard you say this. What did you mean by that? With this look that we're getting this week, why are they doing that? And then what are we doing as a result of that?’” O’Connell explained Friday. “And that's really what I want. I want his mind going to the why, how he can have ultimate clarity. Even though he doesn't get the rep, he's sure going to get to see the game play out, the adjustments we make within the game, and then apply that to what he's already learned within our offense because I do think he's got a really good feel for our system already.”
McCarthy said that he can’t do anything for six weeks during the most important part of his recovery so he’s been scooter’ing around TCO Performance Center, getting upper body workouts from crutches and is currently reading three different books.
A sustaining factor for the former Michigan star is how much he was able to develop from the time he arrived as the Vikings’ 10th overall draft pick until the injury happened.
“I felt like as camp progressed on, my confidence kind of evolved,” McCarthy said. “Yeah, I felt like I was ready to perform and help this team win in any way I could. Yeah, it sucks not getting that opportunity to start a game or two before that decision was made, but you know what? It just happened, and you’ve got to roll with the punches.”
McCarthy noted that he was able to adopt the new footwork that he was asked to learn for O’Connell’s offense to the point where it was “instinctual” and that he was coming to fully grasp the play calls.
“It slows down once you’re not thinking of a million things or how to say the play call,” McCarthy said. “All those little things that I worked on over the summer really paid off as camp went on.”
The results from camp leading up to the preseason game against the Raiders and then his 188-yard, two-touchdown performance against Las Vegas at US Bank Stadium confirmed the progress he made in a short period of time.
McCarthy described his last year as a “roller coaster.” That’s an understatement when you consider the way last season played out for his college team and then the arduous pre-draft process.
“A lot of learning moments, a lot of experiences that I can put on the tool belt and help me through these times,” McCarthy said. “I’m just grateful for everything that’s happened to me, good or bad. l’m excited to see what the future holds, because there’s something special in this building brewing, and believe coach O’Connell when he says it, because I’m excited to see those boys get after it on Sunday.”
It has only been a few weeks since McCarthy tore his meniscus but the Vikings’ head coach said he has appreciated his approach to finding every way to continue improving.
“I just love his attitude,” O’Connell said. “I love the way he doesn't feel sorry for himself. He's frustrated that it happened. But at the same time, he's immediately going to do what he's always done since he's got here, laser focus on what I can control.”