Meet the Vikings defense by their nicknames: Hitman, Cash, Jefe and more
With so many names starting with J on the Vikings defense, nicknames are paramount for communication. Paramount? Seriously? Actually, no, but Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard says the nicknames are "1,000 percent" key to avoid confusion.
"Whether it's your number, whether it's a nickname," Greenard said Thursday during an appearance on KFAN's Power Trip Morning Show. The question was raised by former Gophers basketball player Parker Fox.
"J.G. like myself," Greenard continued. "Jonathan Allen's J.A. We shorten it up, because it's long names. My name's Jonathan so obviously nobody is consistently saying Jonathan every single time. You know, guy's are lazy in that room so we try to shorten it up as much as possible. Whatever you can kind of think of. Metellus is either 4-4, you know, Telly. It's kind of whatever you kind of feel that kind of flows at that time, so yeah, everybody has their respective nicknames."
Earlier in the interview, Greenard referred to Javon Hargrave as "Graves" and Jalen Redmond as "J-Red." He also referred to Dallas Turner as "D.T." and Andrew Van Ginkel as "Gink," the latter already being fairly well known.
Throw in the established nicknames of "Hitman" for Harrison Smith and "Cash" for Blake Cashman, and the only defensive starters whose nicknames are a bit of a mystery are cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers and Jeff Okudah — and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr.
However, a quick Google search reveals that Pace's nicknames are "IP2" and "The Sheriff," while Okudah's apparent nickname is "Jefe," which is Spanish for chief or boss and dates back to his time at Ohio State. And according to the Vikings website, Rodgers' nicknames are "Fuzzy" and "Zay."
If you're keeping track, here's what we have for nicknames on the defense.
- Jonathan Greenard = J.G.
- Jonathan Allen = J.A.
- Josh Metellus = 4-4 or Telly
- Jalen Redmond = J-Red
- Javon Hargrave = Graves
- Dallas Turner = D.T.
- Andrew Van Ginkel = Gink
- Harrison Smith = Hitman
- Blake Cashman = Cash
- Isaiah Rodgers = Fuzzy or Zay
- Jeff Okudah = Jefe
- Ivan Pace Jr. = IP2 or The Sheriff
Anyone know Murphy's nickname? Once that's known, you'll be able to identify more than a dozen Vikings defenders by their nicknames during the 2025-26 season.