Vikings make up 7 percent of MMQB's All-Quarter Century Team
Off the top of the (metro)dome, how many Minnesota Vikings since 2000 rank among the best at their positions in the NFL? Randy Moss, Adrian Peterson, Harrison Smith, Jared Allen, and Steve Hutchinson come to mind immediately, but they aren't the only Vikings to get mentions in MMQB's All-Quarter Century Team that was unveiled Monday.
Of the 84 players voted onto the team, six played for the Vikings. Two others found themselves in the "others receiving votes" category, falling just short of making the 84-player team.
- Adrian Peterson, RB (second team)
- Randy Moss, WR (first team)
- Steve Hutchinson, G (second team)
- Jared Allen, Edge (second team)
- Kevin Williams, DT (others receiving votes)
- Patrick Peterson, CB (third team)
- Harrison Smith, S (others receiving votes)
- Cordarrelle Patterson, KR (second team)
Peterson finished with the second-most points in the vote at running back, trailing only LaDainian Tomlinson, who earned the first team selection.
Moss is on the first team at wide receiver alongside Larry Fitzgerald and Calvin Johnson. Moss and Fitzgerald tied with the most points in the wide receiver vote.
Hutchinson, who finished third in voting among guards, only behind Zach Martin and Alan Faneca, received a glowing review: "He had seven consecutive Pro Bowl seasons, with five first-team All-Pros, blocking for Shaun Alexander’s MVP season and Adrian Peterson’s sensational first five years."
Allen, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 2, was fourth in the edge rusher vote behind Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt, and Myles Garrett.
Smith was snubbed from the first, second and third teams at safety. Troy Polamalu and Ed Reed made the first team, while Brian Dawkins, Earl Thomas, John Lynch, and Tyrann Mathieu were voted onto the second and third teams, respectively.
Williams finished seventh in the vote at defensive tackle, just missing out on the third team. The six ahead of him are Aaron Donald, Chris Jones, Warren Sapp, Richard Seymour, Ndamukong Suh, and Geno Atkins.
Patterson got the second team kick returner spot. He earned two of his four Pro Bowl selections while playing for Minnesota from 2013 to 2016. Of his nine kick returns for touchdowns, five came while playing for the Vikings.
Peterson, who played just one season with the Vikings while making a Hall-of-Fame-caliber name for himself with the Arizona Cardinals, received the sixth-most votes at cornerback.
Only 10 players were unanimously selected to the first team by the MMQB staff: Tom Brady (QB), Joe Thomas (OT), Jason Kelce (C), Aaron Donald (DT), Ray Lewis (ILB), Darrelle Revis (CB), Ed Reed (S), Troy Polamalu (S), Shane Lechler (P), and Devin Hester (PR).