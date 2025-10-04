New report says J.J. McCarthy's ankle injury was worse than we knew
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy's ankle injury came with a longer recovery timeline than previously known, according to a new report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic.
Per Russini, the Vikings' medical staff "projected a four-to-six week recovery" for McCarthy after he suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Falcons.
On September 15, the day Kevin O'Connell announced McCarthy's injury, the initial report from ESPN's Adam Schefter was that he was expected to be sidelined two to four weeks. That meant he'd miss Week 3 against the Bengals and potentially both legs of the Vikings' two-week international trip, but he was on track to return no later than Week 7 against the Eagles, following Minnesota's bye.
Now it's not clear if McCarthy will be healthy enough to start in that October 19 game at U.S. Bank Stadium against the defending Super Bowl champions.
"While the target return has been Week 7 against the Eagles, it could still be longer," Russini wrote.
McCarthy hasn't yet returned to practice in any real capacity. The Vikings were hoping to get him back on the field on Friday, but weather conditions at the team's temporary facility outside of London caused a change in their plans. One thing O'Connell has made clear is that McCarthy won't be back in game action until he's had a full healthy week of practice to prepare.
Maybe the bye week will give McCarthy time to get back to full health and practice enough to play against Philadelphia. But if that doesn't happen, it seems possible his absence could linger. The Vikings play in Los Angeles on a short week after that. Then they have a mini bye before taking on the Lions in Week 9.
The four-to-six-week timeline calls into question the Vikings' decision to not put McCarthy on injured reserve, which would've knocked him out for four games and given Minnesota an extra roster spot. But that extra roster spot isn't usually a significant consideration, and it seems logical that the Vikings wanted to keep open the possibility of McCarthy being ready to go for the Eagles game.
The severity of the injury also raises questions about how and why McCarthy was allowed to finish playing the Falcons game after suffering the injury late in the third quarter.
One thing Russini addressed in her Saturday report is the idea that the Vikings are hiding behind McCarthy's injury in order to have him take a step back after struggling mightily in seven of his first eight NFL quarters. There's been speculation about that possibility on social media, and apparently some people within the league have brought it up as well. Russini doesn't believe it's accurate.
"O’Connell’s track record suggests otherwise. Since arriving in Minnesota, he’s been transparent, steady and consistent when it comes to injury updates, never the type to play games for a competitive advantage. Which is why questions about McCarthy’s status cut against the equity O’Connell has built. He’s taken the Vikings to the playoffs, developed quarterbacks and showed leadership that’s earned him credibility."
"O’Connell has earned the benefit of the doubt that when McCarthy is ready, when he’s had a full week of practice and when he’s healthy, he’ll be the starter. I’ve been told by multiple sources that McCarthy isn’t healthy, and while the target return has been Week 7 against the Eagles, it could still be longer. I’m told, 'nothing to see here.'”
Carson Wentz will make his third consecutive start on Sunday against the Browns in London.