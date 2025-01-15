Newly-signed Vikings CB Reddy Steward could have some upside
The Vikings signed cornerback Reddy Steward to a reserve/futures contract on Tuesday, according to league insider Aaron Wilson, who said the former Chicago Bear was "being pursued by numerous teams" around the NFL before choosing Minnesota.
Steward is the Vikings' first move of the offseason, and while you'll be forgiven for never having heard his name before, he might have some sneaky upside heading into 2025.
After five years at Troy University — where he racked up seven interceptions, two pick-sixes, 22 total passes defended, and five tackles for loss over the past two seasons — Steward signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent last year. The Alabama native emerged as a popular rookie in Chicago, flashing during training camp and then recording two INTs, including a pick-six, in the team's preseason finale.
Despite his encouraging play, Steward didn't make the Bears' 53-man roster out of camp, but he landed on the practice squad. And in Week 9, he was elevated to the gameday roster against the Cardinals, playing 18 defensive snaps and coming up with a forced fumble.
Steward, 23, is undersized at around 5'10", 180 pounds. He's not a standout athlete by NFL standards, although his 10-yard split and broad jump indicate some explosiveness. But his track record, between starring in the Sun Belt and getting his first taste of the NFL last year, is one of playmaking production. He appears to be a guy who knows how to find the football.
The Vikings could be a great landing spot for Steward, considering the uncertainty they're facing at the cornerback position. Each of their three starters from this year — Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore, and Shaq Griffin — are free agents, as is veteran backup Fabian Moreau. That leaves Mekhi Blackmon and Dwight McGlothern as the only notable corners currently under contract in 2025. The Vikings will likely look to re-sign Murphy and add others at that position, but Steward could get an opportunity to truly compete for a 53-man roster spot over the course of this offseason.
