NFL analyst from Wisconsin says Bears should trade for Kevin O'Connell
Of course it was someone from Wisconsin who started the viral talker Monday that the Chicago Bears should trade for Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.
"This is going to sound crazy," began Kalyn Kahler, a Wisconsin native who is now a senior writer for ESPN, "but the Bears need to think crazy. They should trade for Kevin O’Connell. [Caleb Williams] and KOC love each other. I don’t know if the Vikings would ever part with him, but Chicago should at least try."
Yes, that is a crazy idea but it's one that has started some intense debates among rabid NFC North fans.
What would it take for the Vikings to pick up the phone and at least listen to Bears general manager Ryan Poles in this hypothetical situation? Try multiple first-round picks. That has to be the going rate for a young head coach has led the Vikings to 30 wins in 47 games while working miracles with quarters.
O'Connell had Kirk Cousins buzzing at an MVP level before an Achilles injury in 2023, and then he kept the Vikings competitive with Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall and Josh Dobbs at quarterback. This year he's helped revive Sam Darnold's career.
"You're not trading him for less than three (first-round picks)," said KSTP-TV's Darren Wolfson in a reaction segment on SKOR North's Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd.
There have been a handful of high-profile trades for head coaches in the last three decades. Most recently, the Denver Broncos traded first-, second- and third-round picks to the Saints for Sean Payton in 2023.
In 2002, the Bucs gave the Raiders two first-round picks, two second-round picks and $8 million for Jon Gruden. In 1999, the Packers traded a second-round pick to the Seahawks for Mike Holmgren, and in 1997 Bill Parcells was traded from the Patriots to the Jets for a one pick in each of the first four rounds of the draft.
Kahler grew up in Wisconsin, graduated from Northwestern University in Chicago and has since covered the NFL for Sports Illustrated, Bleacher Report, The Athletic, and Defector.