NFL’s Dublin debut turns into track meet with two record-setting sprints
Is there less gravity in Ireland or something? More wind? Whatever it was, the NFL's first game in Dublin, featuring the Vikings and Steelers, included two record-breaking feats of speed.
The first came on the 80-yard touchdown from Aaron Rodgers to DK Metcalf, but it wasn't Metcalf's top speed of 21.17 mph that set a record. It was actually Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers attempting to chase Metcalf from behind the play.
Rodgers, who blocked a field goal in the game and is fresh off his historic performance in Week 3 against the Bengals, reached 23.32 mph while sprinting behind Metcalf. It marks the fastest speed by an NFL player since at least 2017, according to NFL analyst Nate Tice, who noted that 2017 is as far back as Next Gen Stats' database goes.
If you're keeping track, Rodgers is on one heckuva a heater in the past two games. His accomplishments:
- 87-yard interception return for a touchdown
- 62-yard fumble return for a touchdown
- 2 forced fumbles
- Defensive Player of the Week award
- 1 blocked field goal
- Record-setting sprint speed
By the way, Rodgers reached 20.78 mph on his pick-six against the Bengals — and everyone thought that was fast. It was, but clearly not as fast as he's capable of running.
Payton Wilson's record-setting linebacker sprint
The second remarkable speed feat in the Vikings-Steelers game came late in the fourth quarter on the 81-yard pass play from Carson Wentz to Jordan Addison. Addison was caught from behind by Steelers linebacker Payton Wilson, who reached a top speed of 22.48 mph — the fastest speed by a linebacker in the history of Next Gen Stats.
Wilson's remarkable speed, especially for a guy who weighs 242 pounds, was aided by a slight stumble by Jordan Addison, which may have been why Wilson was able to trip Addison up at the 1-yard line.
That tackle was critical because the Vikings needed four more plays and more than a minute of game clock to find the end zone and cut the deficit to 24-21. But it left them in a time crunch when they got the ball back for the last time with 1:02 left in the game. Had the Vikings had another minute to work with, the end result might've been different.