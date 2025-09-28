7 takeaways from the Vikings' harrowing loss to the Steelers
The Minnesota Vikings gave it everything they had, but they couldn't climb out of a 24-6 deficit in the fourth quarter and they lost the NFL's Dublin debut 24-21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Here are seven things that stood out for Minnesota.
1. Huge break erases Jalen Ramsey defensive TD
Minnesota was moving the ball nicely on its opening drive until Jordan Mason was stripped of the football by Chuck Clark, with Ramsey scooping up the fumble and returning it for a 62-yard touchdown. However, all scoring plays are reviewed and Pittsburgh's momentum was crushed when the officials found that Mason touched the loose ball while his legs were out of bounds, ultimately confirming a dead ball. The Vikings retained possession and turned the lucky break into three points.
2. Targeting Justin Jefferson early — but not late
Carson Wentz threw six passes on Minnesota's opening drive and five of them went to Jefferson. One reception was wiped out by a penalty, but Jefferson had four catches for 38 yards on the first possession.
Jefferson had eight catches in the first half, but only one reception in the second half. He finished the game with nine grabs for 115 yards.
3. Ill-timed penalties
The Vikings can't shake the penalty bug and they were bit by it too many times on Sunday:
- Will Fries illegal man downfield wiped out a first down completion to Jefferson that would've had Minnesota 1st-and-goal at the Pittsburgh 6-yard line.
- Christian Darrisaw false start created a 3rd-and-12 and then he gave up a sack.
- Holding call on Tavierre Thomas wiped out a 54-yard kickoff return by yles Price in the third quarter.
- Intentional grounding on Carson Wentz on the final drive of the game cost the Vikings 10 yards and a 10-second runoff.
- Delay of game turned 4th-and-13 into 4th-and-18 and Wentz fired incomplete with just 8 seconds left on the game clock.
In all, the Vikings had eight penalties for 81 yards.
4. Rodgers fumble takes perfect Pittsburgh bounce
On the drive after DeShon Elliott intercepted a pass that was tipped by Derek Harmon, the Steelers got lucky again when Rodgers was stripped by Jonathan Greenard and the ball took one big hop into the arms of left tackle Broderick Jones. In the end, it was a 16-yard gain on 3rd-and-9.
5. Isaiah Rodgers does it again
After the fortunate bounce on Rodgers' fumble gave the Steelers a first down in the red zone, the Vikings defense held and prevented the Steelers from taking a 14-point lead when Isaiah Rodgers blocked Chris Boswell's field goal attempt. Rodgers made the stretching block one week after his historic performance last week when he had a pick-six and forced two fumbles, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
6. O-line injuries and sacks
Minnesota started the game without left guard Donovan Jackson (wrist surgery), and they ended the game without starting center Ryan Kelly and right tackle Brian O'Neill. Kelly was being monitored for a concussion, which would be his second in the last three weeks. O'Neill suffered a knee injury in the first quarter and did not return.
That meant that Wentz was playing behind an O-line for most of the game that was down three starters, and the result was Wentz dealing with a ton of pressure as backups — specifically Michael Jurgens at center — struggled to keep the pocket clean.
Wentz was sacked six times, with a bunch of them killing drives on key third down plays, not to mention the pressure that forced Wentz into intentional grounding late in the fourth quarter.
7. Jordan Addison's subtle stumble
The Vikings cut the deficit to 24-21 with 2:08 to play, but they would've scored with about 3:13 to go if Addison hadn't stumbled on his 81-yard reception. Addison stumbled while sprinting free down the sideline, which allowed Steelers linebacer Payton Wilson to catch him and tackle him at the 1-yard line. Minnesota had to run four more plays before Wentz found Jalen Nailor for the touchdown. Those 65 seconds were precious, and put even more pressure on the Vikings in the final minutes.