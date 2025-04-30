NFL insider suggests Vikings could play multiple overseas games in 2025
After correctly identifying — well ahead of time — some of the players the Vikings wound up taking late in the NFL draft and signing as undrafted free agents, it's clear that Alec Lewis is extremely plugged in as a Minnesota Vikings insider. That's why are ears raised a bit Tuesday when he dropped a really interesting 48 words on Tuesday.
When asked by a follower if he knows how many primetime games the Vikings will play in 2025, Lewis said he was unsure before quickly changing lanes to speculate about multiple international games.
"The more interesting question that I'm just gonna leave right here is how many overseas games are there going to be?" Lewis said on The Alec Lewis Show. "Because Dublin against the Steelers is something I've heard, and then we'll see if beyond that if there's anything else, but the passport is at the ready."
Minnesota has long been connected to the Steelers for a game at historic Croke Park in Ireland, but Pittsburgh is just one of three the Vikings' 2025 road opponents hosting a game overseas next season as the Chargers are hosting the season opener in Brazil and the Browns are hosting a game in London.
During the early April owners' meetings in Florida, the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling speculated that the odds of the Vikings being the Chargers' opponent in the opener "sounded remote." From a storyline perspective, it would be very intriguing with J.J. McCarthy likely starting at quarterback for Minnesota in a matchup against Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. Together, they won the national championship in January 2024 at Michigan.
The Vikings have played outside of the U.S. four times in team history, all of them in London. They beat the Steelers in 2013, the Browns in 2017, the Saints in 2022, and the Jets in 2024.
In recent years, the NFL has expanded to playing games in Mexico, Germany, and Brazil. Ireland and Spain will be added to that list in 2025, and the first-ever game in Australia is set to take place in 2026.