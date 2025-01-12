NFL Network analysts almost unanimously choose Rams over Vikings
Maybe it's recency bias. Maybe it's the loss earlier in the season.
Either way, the analysts on NFL Network are not fond of the Minnesota Vikings' changes in Monday night's wild-card game against the Los Angeles Rams. Of the six analysts — Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Kyle Brandt, Gerald McCoy and Colleen Wolfe — only one — Wolfe — picked the Vikings to beat the Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
That seems a little stunning considering the Vikings won 14 games this season and came just one game away from the NFC's top seed. Though that one game was a 31-9 blowout loss to the Detroit Lions last week, and recency bias is strong. And the Vikings did lose to the Rams 30-20 when they saw them earlier on the season on Oct. 24.
And Warner played for the Rams, so he's biased.
Whatever the case may be, the Vikings have a chance to prove five of them wrong and Wolfe right when they take on the Rams in the wild-card game Monday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., and if nothing else, it should be a good game.