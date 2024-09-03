No real surprises in Vikings' unofficial Week 1 depth chart vs. Giants
Ahead of their 2024 regular season opener against the Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, the Vikings have released an "unofficial" Week 1 depth chart. Here it is...
Quarterbacks
- Starter: Sam Darnold
- Backups: Nick Mullens; Brett Rypien
Running backs
- Starter: Aaron Jones, Sr.
- Backup: Ty Chandler
Fullback
- Starter: C.J. Ham
Wide receivers
- Starters: Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison
- Backups: Jalen Nailor and Brandon Powell; Trishton Jackson and Trent Sherfield, Sr.
Tight ends
- Starter: Josh Oliver
- Backups: Johnny Mundt; Nick Muse
Tackles
- Starters: Christian Darrisaw (LT) and Brian O'Neill (RT)
- Backups: Walter Rouse (LT) and David Quessenberry (RT)
Interior offensive linemen
- Starters: Blake Brandel (LG), Garrett Bradbury (C) and Ed Ingram (RG)
- Backups: Michael Jurgens (LG), Dan Feeney (C)
No surprises on the offensive side of the ball. Chandler will see some work in the backfield to spell Jones. Nailor is WR3, and the other receivers (Powell, Jackson, Sherfield) could be mixed in sparingly as needed. Mundt will play a lot in the T.J. Hockenson role as the receiving tight end, even if Oliver is listed as the starter. Ingram's starting job is probably safe at least until Dalton Risner gets healthy.
Outside Linebackers
- Starters: Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel
- Backups: Pat Jones II and Dallas Turner; Jihad Ward
Defensive line
- Starters: Jerry Tillery, Harrison Phillips and Jonathan Bullard
- Backups: Levi Drake Rodriguez, Taki Taimani and Jalen Redmond
Inside Linebackers
- Starters: Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace, Jr.
- Backups: Kamu Grugier-Hill and Brian Asamoah II
Cornerbacks
- Starters: Stephon Gilmore and Byron Murphy, Jr.
- Backups: Shaq Griffin and Fabian Moreau; Akayleb Evans and Dwight McGlothern
Safeties
- Starters: Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum
- Backups: Joshua Metellus and Theo Jackson; Jay Ward
No real surprises here either. Metellus and Griffin are technically listed as backups, but they'll play a lot, particularly Metellus. He lines up all over the defense and could see plenty of time in the slot. Jones, Turner, and Rodriguez will also mix into the rotation up front. I'm curious to see which of Cashman and Pace ends up with a higher snap count on Sunday.
Kicker
- Will Reichard
Punter/holder
- Ryan Wright
Long snapper
- Andrew DePaola
Kickoff returners
- Starter: Chandler
- Backup: Powell
Punt returners
- Starter: Powell
- Backup: Nailor
Chandler as the kick returner is interesting, given his value as the Vikings' RB2. But that's another way to get him and his dynamic ability involved in the game. It'll be interesting to see what the Vikings have drawn up for the new kickoff return format this season. Myles Gaskin will likely be elevated from the practice squad on Sunday, but it doesn't sound like he's in the mix to return kicks (despite what GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said last week).