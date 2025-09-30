O'Connell provides injury updates in London on McCarthy, Van Ginkel, O'Neill, more
J.J. McCarthy could resume practicing this week but he isn't expected to have a chance to regain the starting quarterback job until the Vikings return from the bye in Week 7 against the Eagles.
"As we get into Thursday and Friday, I'm hoping we can at least get him out there. And get him taking some drops, and starting to get back into the normal rhythm," O'Connell said Tuesday in London, where the Vikings are preparing to play the Browns.
O'Connell said last week that he wants McCarthy to have a full week of practice before returning to the starting lineup, which means Carson Wentz will make his third straight start for Minnesota Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
McCarthy will be playing behind an offensive line that seems likely to be down three starts. Left guard Donovan Jackson is out after undergoing wrist surgery last week; center Ryan Kelly is in the concussion protocol after suffering a second traumatic brain injury in the span of 14 days; and right tackle Brian O'Neill is considered week to week with a sprained MCL.
The starting O-line against the Browns could look something like this:
- LT: Christian Darrisaw
- LG: Blake Brandel
- C: Michael Jurgens
- RG: Will Fries
- RT: Justin Skule
There's also a chance that edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel doesn't play for the third time in five games this season. He missed the game in Week 2 with a concussion and he didn't play last week because of a neck injury. The fact that he traveled with the team overseas was a good sign, but O'Connell told reporters Tuesday that he won't practice this week.
"He's feeling like he's progressing, but we are evaluating every avenue and all options to get him feeling 100% to get back out there, and I'm hoping that timeline is ongoing and we're on our way to doing so," O'Connell said.
That certainly doesn't sound like O'Connell is confident that Van Ginkel will play against the Browns.
Meanwhile, the Vikings are expected to open the 21-day practice windows for fullback C.J. Ham and linebacker Tyler Batty, give them a chance to be activated from injured reserve.