Only two Vikings make Prisco's list of top 100 NFL players for 2025
Only two Minnesota Vikings made the cut in a new ranking of the top 100 players in the NFL for the 2025 season, which comes from CBS Sports' Pete Prisco.
He's got Justin Jefferson at No. 5, the highest-ranked wide receiver on his list.
"Jefferson continues to make a strong case as the best receiver in the league," Prisco wrote. "He had 103 catches with 10 touchdowns last season, but had 28 catches of 20 yards or more to lead the league."
Then you have to scroll down to No. 59 to find Christian Darrisaw, the only other Viking to make it. Minnesota's left tackle is the seventh-ranked OT on the list.
"Darrisaw was limited to seven starts last season because of a torn ACL," Prisco wrote. "When he was on the field, he was playing at a dominating level. He's one of the best pass blockers in the league."
That's it, somehow. If all rosters were equal, each team would be expected to have roughly three players in the top 100. But the Vikings' roster might be one of the best in the league. This is a team that won 14 games last year and only got better this offseason.
Here's who we think was snubbed:
OLB Andrew Van Ginkel
AVG was pretty easily a top 100 player in the NFL last year. He stuffed the stat sheet for the Vikings, racking up 11.5 sacks, 18 total tackles for loss, and two pick-sixes. Van Ginkel rightfully earned second-team All-Pro honors and finished seventh in defensive player of the year voting. He's one of the most versatile and productive defenders in the league. He should be in the top 50, arguably.
OLB Jonathan Greenard
The Vikings' other star edge rusher very much belongs here too. He had 12 sacks, 18 TFL, and four forced fumbles, earning a few DPOY votes of his own. Per PFF, Greenard's 80 QB pressures in the regular season trailed only Myles Garrett (No. 2 on Prisco's list) and Trey Hendrickson (No. 26), who had 83 each. If Danielle Hunter is No. 47 on the list, how is Greenard unranked? They had essentially the same statistics.
CB Byron Murphy Jr.
This one maybe isn't quite as egregious, but Murphy did have six interceptions, 14 total passes defended, and six tackles for loss last year in a Pro Bowl season. He has a real case to sneak onto the bottom end of a top 100 list, even if we acknowledge that such lists are hard to make.
You could even make an argument for guys like Brian O'Neill, Jordan Addison, and Josh Metellus.
It'll be interesting to see if more than two Vikings make it when the actual NFL Top 100, as voted on by the league's players, is revealed later this summer.