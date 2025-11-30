Trio of key Vikings ruled out, with Adam Thielen unexpectedly inactive

With five important players for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, the Minnesota Vikings announced 90 minutes before kickoff that three are active and two have been ruled out, while one other prominent name has unexpectedly been added to the inactive list.

The unexpected player? Veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen is inactive for an undisclosed reason. He has just eight receptions for 69 yards this season after Minnesota traded multiple draft picks, including a fourth-rounder, for him during the preseason.

Thielen played only three snaps last week against the Packers, and he hasn't been on the field for more than 13 snaps in any game this season. Without him, the Vikings will go with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Tai Felton, and Myles Price at wide receiver, with Price and Felton working primarily on kick and punt returns.

Linebacker Jonathan Greenard, who leads the Vikings with 37 pressures this season, will play after missing the last two games with a shoulder injury. That gives Minnesota it's top three edge rushers, with Greenard back on the field alongside Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner.

The offensive line will be short two starters, as left guard Donovan Jackson (ankle) and left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee/foot) have been ruled out. Jackson was ruled out on Friday, while Darrisaw likely went through a pregame workout before the Vikings decided to sideline him for the game. That means Justin Skule will start at left tackle, while Blake Brandel returns to the starting lineup at left guard.

On defense, two of the three questionable players — defensive tackle Jalen Redmond, and safeties Josh Metellus and Theo Jackson — are active. Redmond is dealing with a hip injury and will play. Metellus will pay through hip and shoulder injuries, while Jackson has been ruled out with a neck injury.

Of course, Minnesota is also without quarterback J.J. McCarthy (concussion), setting the stage for Max Brosmer's first career start. John Wolford, who hasn't taken a regular-season snap since 2022, will be the No. 2 quarterback.

The game kicks off at 3:05 p.m. CT.

