Pelissero believes 'most logical' Sam Darnold outcome is return to Vikings
To bring back Sam Darnold or not is the biggest question the Minnesota Vikings have to answer before the NFL free agency officially opens for business in March.
Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota-based NFL Network insider, thinks the "most logical" outcome is Darnold returning to the Vikings for a second season in 2025.
"I would say on paper the most logical outcome of this is Sam Darnold still in Minnesota. J.J. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season coming off knee surgery. They believe in him. They're not trading J.J. McCarthy. But there's no precedent for a guy missing an entire year of reps as a rookie and coming back and playing again like it hasn't happened," Pelissero told Sportskeeda.
"All I know is Sam Darnold played the best football of his career under Kevin O'Connell. The last two games notwithstanding it makes sense for Sam Darnold. All things equal to come back it makes sense for the Vikings to bring him back. They won 14 games with him. .... They also have the franchise tag at their disposal if they choose to use it."
Darnold reminded everyone of his incredible arm talent during the Pro Bowl Games skills competition on Thursday night in Orlando. During the passing competition, Darnold hit eight of nine targets in 52 seconds, including seven in a row. He later hit on five consecutive throws.
If Minnesota elects to bring back Darnold, they'll have to either use the franchise tag or sign him to an extension. The franchise tag will cost them an estimated $41 million while ESPN's Dan Graziano is predicting Darnold's contract extension to be in the ballpark of three years for $120 million, including $75 million guaranteed.
The other elephant in the room to consider is Daniel Jones. The former New York Giants quarterback signed with the Vikings after being released by the Giants and there remains a chance that he's brought back on a new contract with Minnesota. If Jones re-signs, it would seem likely that he and J.J. McCarthy would compete for the starting job while Darnold is allowed to explore other options.
Time will tell. The NFL's legal negotiating window begins March 10 and free agents can start signing contracts on March 12.
