Pelissero offers intel on how much Adam Thielen could play in Vikings-Bears opener
The Vikings will finally kick off the 2025-26 regular season on Monday night against the Bears, and recently acquired wide receiver Adam Thielen will likely play a large role. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero offered his thoughts on what that could look like.
"He's not going to play every snap, but when they go three-wide, expect Thielen in the slot," he said before early kickoffs on Sunday.
Thielen just turned 35 in August, so Minnesota did not bring him in to be an every down player. They brought him back home to give J.J. McCarthy another weapon as Jordan Addison serves his three-game suspension to begin the. season.
Thielen obviously has familiarity with the Vikings' playbook and Kevin O'Connell's system, but things are not exactly the same since he left the franchise in 2023 free agency. That means it's a good bet that he will be eased into his role.
He played over 75% of his snaps in the slot last season with the Panthers and more than 64% in the 2023-24 season, so it shouldn't come as a suprise that Minnesota wants him to play there. Justin Jefferson and Jalen Nailor are outside wide recievers, so Thielen will be able to fit well in the scheme, while providing the ability to play outside if needed.
Minnesota has a plethora of weapons at McCarthy's disposal with T.J. Hockenson at tight end along with Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason out of the backfield. Thielen will provide a safety blanket, but his role might not be as big in Week 1 as it could be in Weeks 2 and 3 while Addison remains out.