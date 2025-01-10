Peyton Manning praises Kevin O'Connell ahead of Vikings-Rams: 'He's got no ego'
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning chose the Vikings' Kevin O'Connell as the head coach in this year's NFL postseason who he would most want to play for.
"I have a lot of respect for the way you coach," Manning told O'Connell this week, he relayed to Kevin Clark of Omaha Productions'This is Football show. "I just like how he does it. And I'm just an observer. I think that moment where (Sam) Darnold jumps up in the locker room and they celebrate a couple weeks ago, he's just standing back, watching, just kind of tells you everything you need to know about Kevin O'Connell. It's about the players. ... He's got no ego. I think he's a dynamic play-caller."
Manning also touched on Sam Darnold's breakout season under O'Connell and the lesson it provides on quarterback development. He had plenty of praise for Darnold, who he said "has been a pro" everywhere he's been in the NFL. "A lot of credit goes to him, but there's definitely a lesson that just because it doesn't work out right away in the guy's first stop, doesn't mean let's just write him off forever," Manning said. "But also, it's on the quarterback too to stay with it."
Minnesota's first-round playoff game against the Rams will be broadcast on ESPN on Monday, and there will be an alternate Manningcast with Peyton and Eli on ESPN2. The show will feature appearances from North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick for the entire first half, Vikings legend Jared Allen for the third quarter, and a not-yet-announced guest in the fourth quarter.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CT from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.
