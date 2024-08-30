QB guru foresees big season for Sam Darnold, playoff potential for Vikings
Former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer has become one of the most well-respected voices in the sport as a renowned coach. He was recently on The Rich Eisen Show and had nothing but good things to say about Sam Darnold's outlook with the Vikings.
Darnold signed a one-year, $10-million contract with the Vikings this offseason to be the bridge to future starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy. An unforeseen injury to McCarthy has sprung Darnold into the unquestioned starting role this season, and Palmer thinks he could lead Minnesota to the playoffs.
"I am really excited to see Sam Darnold, finally in a good situation," Palmer said. "Stats are stats, numbers are numbers, but I think it's hard to argue, he's been in tough spot after tough spot after tough spot, impossible to succeed type spots."
Palmer has known and worked with Darnold since high school and he mentioned how beneficial it could be that he essentially redshirted last year as a backup with the NFC champion 49ers. He cited that he was in a locker room full of winners, led by a front office that has a bunch of winners.
"I think that context last year, now entering a new locker room, Kevin O'Connell, some great pieces obviously in that huddle with him and some coaches that have won," Palmer said. "I am just excited to see him in that situation and expectations are really high."
He went deeper into the specific expectations that he has for Darnold, mentioning how a playoff run could be tough based on the strength of the NFC North division. Palmer highlighted O'Connell's time with Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff but said that they did not have the same skillset as Darnold.
"[O'Connell] hasn't really had someone with this level of mobility, Sam is more on the upper end of mobility at quarterback," Palmer said. "How does a creative mind like Kevin O'Connell use that mobility? How do they create more opportunities for all these pass catchers? Because it's not just Justin Jefferson, they got [tight end T.J. Hockenson] coming back, they now add the piece of Aaron Jones. I think this is a playoff-caliber team for sure. I think Sam is in a position here to make a run for Comeback Player of the Year."
All of the preseason talk and hype is almost over. Darnold and the Vikings will get the opportunity to prove their offseason improvement on Sep. 8 when they travel to New York to take on the Giants in Week 1.