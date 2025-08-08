Question J.J. McCarthy's arm strength? Trainer releases video of 80-yard throw
Anyone who questions J.J. McCarthy's arm strength (we're looking at you, Colin Cowherd) might want to get a look at the video McCarthy's personal quarterback coach released on social media Thursday.
Greg Holcomb, who has trained McCarthy for at least the last five years, posted a video of McCarthy throwing an 80-yard bomb. Not only is there video proof, but it's proof from 2020 when McCarthy, wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic, was a senior in high school at IMG Academy in Florida.
Brett Favre, known for having a great arm, won the 1998 Quarterback Challenge during the Pro Bowl with a throw of 74 yards. McCarthy was doing that as a senior in high school. Think his arm might be even stronger by now?
One might argue that the ball is smaller in high school so it's easier to throw it farther. Fair enough, but Holcomb disagrees. "High school and college football is the exact same size. And a professional football is definitely not 'much' bigger. I’ve thrown both," Holcomb says.
NFL footballs are 11 to 11.25 inches long and 28 to 28.5 inches around the middle. College and high school footballs are slightly smaller, ranging from 10.5 to 11.25 inches long and 27 to 28.5 inches in circumference.
"If you go back and look, his arm is modest, his escapability is modest, his release wasn't super quick," Cowherd said earlier this year. "There is no great trait.
McCarthy is aware of the narrative, but he's never doubted himself.
"I would say, a lot of it just comes with the stigma of playing at Michigan and not throwing the ball a lot," McCarthy said in June. "At the same time, it could be my frame. They don't see a 6'5", 240 guy, so how can he throw it 61 miles an hour at the combine and all that? But at the end of the day, it's gonna show up. And the people that know, know. I think it's just the situations I've been in and maybe not passing the eye test for some people."
Justin Jefferson knows all about the 22-year-old's fastball.
"He has a very strong arm," Jefferson said in June. "The velocity of the ball and the spin on the ball, he has a tight spin. It definitely comes to you very quick, quicker than what you expect. His accuracy and his ability to put it in those tight windows, that's something that we're really gonna need during the season."
Maybe Cowherd and other doubters will change their minds when McCarthy plays in Minnesota's preseason opener Saturday against the Houston Texans.