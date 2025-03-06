Ranking the Minnesota Vikings' positional needs in 2025 free agency
First and foremost, the NFL offseason is about trying to add and retain great football players. But based on the way their roster is already constructed, every team has different needs that are important to prioritize over other areas that may already be strengths. Those needs are particularly notable in free agency — which is about addressing weaknesses with veteran talent — compared to the best-player-available approach teams should ideally take in the draft.
With the legal tampering period of free agency opening on Monday, let's rank every major position group on the Vikings' roster in terms of the urgency with which upgrades are needed at that spot.
Tier 1: Major needs
1. Interior offensive line
The Vikings' most glaring need was impossible to miss in their loss against the Rams in the opening round of the postseason. They have to get better in the middle of their offensive line this year, regardless of who will be playing quarterback. Left guard Blake Brandel was serviceable as a starter but is better suited as a backup. If the Vikings can upgrade from Garrett Bradbury at center, they should do it. And there's an obvious hole at right guard with Dalton Risner hitting free agency and Ed Ingram (who was benched for Risner) clearly not being the answer.
2. Cornerback
Each of the Vikings' top four cornerbacks from last season (Byron Murphy Jr., Stephon Gilmore, Shaq Griffin, and Fabian Moreau) are free agents. Mekhi Blackmon is the only starting option under contract next year, though there are depth pieces like Dwight McGlothern and Ambry Thomas on the roster as well. The Vikings need to sign at least two starting-caliber corners, whether that means retaining their own or adding new players. It would be disappointing if they can't land one of the top four guys on the market (Murphy, D.J. Reed, Carlton Davis, and Charvarius Ward).
3. Interior defensive line
Just as the Vikings need help preventing interior pressure, they also need to add guys who can create it. Harrison Phillips is a good player, Jonathan Bullard could be brought back as a serviceable early-down option, and Jalen Redmond is an intriguing young option, but more is needed. The Vikings could use a big nose tackle who allows Phillips to slide out of that role. They could also use a three-technique with some real pass-rushing juice to complement their excellent group of edge rushers.
Tier 2: Important but less glaring
4. Quarterback
The reason I don't have this one in the top tier, despite it being the most important position in the sport, is that I believe the Vikings' starting quarterback is already on their roster. Prior to his injury, J.J. McCarthy seemed to show the coaching staff enough last offseason to give himself a great chance to win the job this year if he picks up where he left off in spring practices. But Minnesota will obviously need to a sign a veteran with starting experience for competition and insurance reasons. Maybe that's Sam Darnold, if his market isn't as robust as expected. I still think Darnold gets a big contract from another team and the Vikings sign a cheaper option to complement McCarthy — someone like Daniel Jones, Carson Wentz, or Jimmy Garoppolo.
5. Running back
This is a good year to take a running back or two in the draft, but the Vikings will want to sign a veteran in free agency beforehand. They could look to bring back Aaron Jones, though he may have other suitors. They could go after Najee Harris, who would bring durability and power. Or they could sign someone cheaper, like Cam Akers, and make that position a major priority in April's draft.
6. Safety
If Harrison Smith winds up retiring, this should probably be moved up at least one spot. My gut feeling is Smith will come back for one more year in Minnesota on a restructured deal. If that's the case, Minnesota could roll with a starting trio of Smith, Josh Metellus, and Theo Jackson, who they signed to a contract extension at low-end starter-level money on Thursday. If Smith retires, the Vikings will be in need of a starting safety, whether that's Camryn Bynum or someone else. But even if he's back, they could look to add some additional depth here, especially because Jackson still has to prove he can handle an expanded role.
Tier 3: Mostly set, but upgrades or more depth welcome
7. Wide receiver
The Vikings' top two wide receivers are locked in; Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison have an argument as the best 1-2 punch at the position in the league. After that is where the questions begin. Jalen Nailor caught six touchdown passes last season and is under contract for one more year, but he had some issues with drops and might not be guaranteed to remain in the WR3 role. And with Trent Sherfield and Brandon Powell hitting free agency, moves are at least needed on the depth front. Bringing back Sherfield makes a lot of sense, while the Vikings could look to upgrade from Powell with a wide receiver who is more explosive in the punt return game.
8. Offensive tackle
Depth is always needed beyond starters Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill, especially with Darrisaw coming off a major leg injury last season. Cam Robinson won't be back, but someone like David Quessenberry could be re-signed as the swing tackle. It may depend on how the Vikings feel about second-year player Walter Rouse and his ability to fill that role.
9. Inside linebacker
Although Blake Cashman and Ivan Pace Jr. may not be household names from a national perspective, Vikings fans know how good they are. Kamu Grugier-Hill is a free agent, so Minnesota will need to either re-sign him or add a different LB3, considering they don't seem to trust Brian Asamoah II very much.
10. Tight end
It's the same story at tight end, where T.J. Hockenson and Josh Oliver are a great duo. Johnny Mundt is a free agent and Nick Muse is with the Eagles, so a depth move is needed.
11. Outside linebacker
The Vikings don't even really need to add any depth at outside linebacker, although you can never have too many pass rushers. Behind Pro Bowlers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel, Dallas Turner is ready to step into a bigger role with Pat Jones II set to depart in free agency. Young guys like Gabriel Murphy and Bo Richter also have some upside with further development.
