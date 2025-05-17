Ranking the toughest QB matchups on the Vikings’ 2025 schedule
The Minnesota Vikings have one of the toughest schedules in 2025-26, and a big reason for the high strength of schedule is the elite quarterbacks they'll face on a nearly weekly basis. Let's not waste any time and start ranking the quarrterbacks they'll face from best to worst.
Michael Penix, Aaron Rodgers, Kenny Pickett/Sheduer Sanders, Russell Wilson
1. Lamar Jackson
The Vikings host Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. After throwing for more than 4,100 yards with 41 touchdowns and only four interceptions — and rushing for 915 yards and four touchdowns — Jackson finished runner-up to Josh Allen in the MVP vote last season.
2. Joe Burrow
Burrow threw for 4,900 yards with 41 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season while playing behind an offensive line that got him sacked 48 times. With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Burrow is going to be a very tough challenge for the Vikings.
3. Jalen Hurts
The Super Bowl MVP doesn't make a lot of mistakes and he's another dual-threat quarterback who will present significant challenges. He threw for 18 touchdowns and five interceptions for the ground-dominant Eagles last season, but he also found the end zone 14 times as a runner.
4. Jayden Daniels
He's the real deal and bigger things are expected in Year 2 after he threw for more than 3,500 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a rookie. He also rushed for 891 yards. This year, he adds Deebo Samuel to his bag of weapons.
5. Justin Herbert
He only threw for 23 touchdowns last season, but he was also only picked off three times and eclipsing 3,800 yards. His weapons — Mike Williams, Quentin Johnson, Ladd McConkey and 2025 second-round pick Tre Harris — have a lot to prove, but if they're up to the task, Herbert will shine.
6. Jared Goff
Goff and the Lions beat the Vikings twice last season and he finished the season second in the NFL in passing yards (4,629), second in passer rating (111.8), and fourth in touchdown passes (37). We'll find out what life in Detroit is like without offensive coordinator Ben Johnson (now the Bears head coach), but Goff is elite when protected.
7. Jordan Love
Outside of one great quarter, the Vikings made Love look pedestrian in two meetings last season. They intercepted him three times the first time they faced him and in the second border battle Love was held to 185 yards.
8. Dak Prescott
The Cowboys QB could very dangerous now that he'll be throwing the football to CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Prescott will be 32 years old and coming off an injury in his 10th NFL season, so the pressure is on to live up to four-year, $240 million contract he signed last offseason.
9. Caleb Williams
The 2024 No. 1 overall pick flashed big-time potential in two games against the Vikings, and he should be even better in 2025 after Chicago beefed up the offensive line. That said, the Bears didn't re-sign Keenan Allen and the top three receivers are set to be DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and rookie Luther Burden III.
10. Sam Darnold
Darnold knows how to beat the Minnesota defense and the Vikings know every one of Darnold's weaknesses. This should make for a great chess match when the Vikings and Seahawks play in Week 13.
11. Aaron Rodgers?
If Rodgers signs with the Steelers, it'll make for a great storyline when the Vikings and Pittsburgh play in Dublin in Week 4. Rodgers was interested in playing for Kevin O'Connell and Minnesota, but the Vikings opted to go with J.J. McCarthy instead.
12. Russell Wilson
This is under the assumption that Wilson is still the starter when the Giants host the Vikings in Week 16. If he's not, it could be Jameis Winston or rookie Jaxson Dart. Either way, Wilson or whoever is throwing passes won't have a lot of weapons outside of Malik Nabers.
13. Michael Penix
Penix enters his first season as the locked-in starter after flashing potential in five games last season. In those games, he passed for three touchdowns, three interceptions and 775 yards while completing 58.1% of his attempts.
14. Joe Flacco/Kenny Pickett/Dillon Gabriel/Shedeur Sanders
The situation with the Browns is a weird one. Maybe Sanders is the real dea and he has the starting job by the time the Vikings and Browns meet in London in Week 5, but it's a rough situation for whoever is under center. Flacco still has a cannon but he'll have a hard time against Minnesota's defense. Pickett probably isn't good enough and Gabriel is a major unknown as a rookie.