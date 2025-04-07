Report: Aaron Rodgers possibility 'all but dead' for the Minnesota Vikings
Like a mail carrier, we show up at your door almost every day of the week and sometimes the things we drop off are junk. In Vikings land, the equivalent to junk mail are stories about Aaron Rodgers.
Today's junk comes from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, who said on SportsCenter Sunday that Minnesota considers the Rodgers possibility "all but dead" at this point in the offseason.
"The Minnesota Vikings, is [Rodgers] waiting them out? That is sort of a lingering question out there, but when I talked to people with the Vikings, this is all but dead for them, essentially," Fowler said. "Maybe if he's available later in the summer they would revisit, but that just seems unlikely at this point, so it's Steelers, retirement or bust."
Fowler is hearing that the Steelers "remain optimistic" that Rodgers will sign with them in the near future, while NFL Network's Ian Rapoport pointed out Monday that the Steelers would prefer to know before draft so they're not feeling pressure to select a quarterback with a high draft pick.
For what it's worth, Rapoport made no mention of the Vikings, perhaps signaling that the Rodgers junk mail will stop coming to Minnesotans doors in the very near future.