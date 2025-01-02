Report: Daniel Jones, Vikings have 'mutual interest' in 2025 return
The Vikings added Daniel Jones to their practice squad on Nov. 27. Despite not being promoted to the 53-man roster since then, there is reportedly interest from both sides in Jones remaining in Minnesota going into the 2025 season.
"On Daniel Jones, yes, there is mutual interest, that continued, that Daniel Jones is with the Vikings next year," said KSTP's Darren Wolfson on Thursday's edition of SKOR North's Mackey & Judd Show.
Jones was cut by the New York Giants on Nov. 22 after a dismal 2-8 start to the season in New York. Notably, the Giants just got their first win in the post-Jones era last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
The 27-year-old quarterback was only in the second year of a four-year, $160 million deal at the time of his release, and Jones had asked for his release after being benched by the Giants. He had thrown for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 63.3% of his passes in his 10 starts for New York this season.
In his three years as coach of the Vikings, Kevin O'Connell has quickly earned a reputation as a quarterback rehabilitator. Kirk Cousins played some of the best football of his career in a year-and-a-half under O'Connell. After Cousins tore his Achilles tendon in 2023, O'Connell was able to get serviceable play out of the likes of Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens.
Now, Sam Darnold is having a career year with the Vikings.
That track record of success with a myriad of quarterbacks could be what Jones sees as his path towards reviving his career after his decline the past few seasons in New York.
As for when Jones could be promoted to the active roster, that appears increasingly likely to happen this week ahead of a Week 18 showdown with the Detroit Lions for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
"If you're the Vikings, you absolutely add him to the 53-man roster," Wolfson said. "In fact, I was told it was going to happen before either the Seattle or Green Bay game, so I'm surprised we're actually to this point. ... But bottom line, you have to make the move."
Part of the motivation for adding Jones to the 53-man roster is the compensatory pick Minnesota could receive if Jones were to sign a deal elsewhere in free agency this offseason. O'Connell mentioned at his Monday press conference that the team has had "dialogue" about adding Jones this week for the regular-season finale.
"Daniel's been quietly, behind the scenes, putting in some phenomenal work," O'Connell said. "I’m probably more excited — as I told him the other day — more excited now than even as excited as I was to get him in here day one, just by what he's shown us already. So that's definitely something we're gonna talk about. I feel so fortunate to have, with J.J. really back full speed in those meetings. I mean, you walk in there, you got five NFL quarterbacks sitting there."