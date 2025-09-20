Report: Harrison Smith set for season debut Sunday against Bengals
The Vikings are reportedly set for a big boost Sunday in their Week 3 showdown with the Bengals. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, veteran safety Harrison Smith will, barring a last-minute setback, make his season debut on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Smith, 36, has missed the first two weeks of the season due to a personal health issue. The team listed him as questionable on the final injury report of the week. He was a limited participant at Vikings practice throughout the week.
The veteran safety has been dealing with an undisclosed health issue since August 11, which forced him to miss most of Vikings training camp. Smith returned to team practice for the first time ahead of the Vikings' Week 2 game against the Falcons but was ultimately ruled out.
Speaking to the media on Sept. 10 for the first time since the issue arose, Smith called his recovery "fluid" and that he's focused on building up his stamina ahead of his return.
On Thursday, in an interview with KFAN, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said "this is potentially the week" for Smith's return.
Smith's return would be a big boost for a Vikings defense preparing to take on a Bengals offense being led by backup QB Jake Browning. We will know for certian on Smith's status by 10:30 a.m. on Sunday when the inactive lists are released.