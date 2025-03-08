Report: Seahawks a 'leading contender' for Sam Darnold after trading Geno Smith
Count the Las Vegas Raiders as out on Minnesota Vikings free agent Sam Darnold. Count the Seattle Seahawks as in.
The Seahawks traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a third-round pick on Friday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who also revealed Darnold is a viewed "leading contender" among veteran quarterback options Seattle intends to explore. That's a new hat in the ring for the Vikings to compete with for Darnold.
Word is the Vikings have been working to bring Darnold back after a resurgent season in which he threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions while completing 66% of his passes, reportedly extending a contract offer to the 27-year-old quarterback on Friday. But perhaps Seattle had its eyes on Darnold all along. Former Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak now holds the same role with the Seahawks, and he had experience with Darnold when they were both with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. Kubiak could view Darnold as an option to be the next starter in Seattle.
Darnold is clearly the best free agent quarterback option on the market, and the Seahawks have a void to fill after sending Smith to Las Vegas. Whether they intend to make a serious offer for Darnold will become clear in the coming days.